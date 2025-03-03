Diepsloot business owners face crisis after Eskom removes illegal transformers
ELECTRICITY THEFT
Backroom rental business owners in Diepsloot Extension 6 have raised concerns over tenants leaving their rental rooms due to the absence of electricity.
Frustrated backroom rental business owners in Diepsloot Extension 6, North of Joburg, who were getting electricity illegally from over 35 illegal transformers that were disconnected last year by Eskom, have voiced concerns about tenants leaving their rental rooms and an increase in crime in the area.
Residents claim the lack of power supply has led to a rise in crime, as darkness at night provides cover for criminals.
They say removal of illegally connected transformers has allowed crime to thrive, making them fear for their lives, while it has also affected their backroom rental businesses.
In August last year, Eskom, in partnership with law enforcement agencies removed the transformers in an effort to reclaim its network and alleviate the strain caused by unauthorised electricity connections.
More than five months later, residents who have been relying on illegal electricity are still in the dark.
The removal of over 35 illegally connected transformers in Diepsloot Extension 6 has impacted backroom rental business owners.
Speaking with IOL News, Edwin Mokoele, 48, a rental business owner from Extension 6, admitted to obtaining electricity illegally from the now-removed transformers.
He explained that the high cost of legal electricity has prompted him to steal electricity.
“Most of the residents here were getting electricity illegally from those transformers. Electricity is very expensive, and the units are too small to a point where they don’t even last, even if you buy more,” Mokoele said.
Mokoele rents rooms ranging from R750 to R1,250, earning about R10,750 per month.
However, he said he regrets his actions, especially after Eskom imposed a fine of R6,052 on those who used illegal electricity.
The fine must be paid in full or customers can enter into a Deferred Payment Arrangement (DPA), paying R500, with the balance due over six months, the power utility said.
Eskom said the power restoration will only begin once 60% of affected customers have made the initial payment.
Mokoele said the lack of power supply has greatly affected his business, with tenants now moving out due to the absence of electricity, which he was charging them for, without him paying Eskom.
“Our businesses are falling apart because of no electricity, and tenants are moving out,” he said.
“Gas cylinders and paraffin are so expensive…”
The absence of electricity has also contributed to the increased crime in the area, according to Mokoele.
“We no longer go outside at night because crime has risen more than before. People are being robbed at knifepoint and some are being shot,” he said.
Another rental business owner in the area, Edward Masoga, 55, denied using illegal electricity, claiming that he purchased electricity from legal vendors.
He also expressed concern about the rising crime, particularly theft of electricity cables and broken circuits.
“Crime is getting worse at night, with stolen electricity cables and broken circuits in some houses. The worst part is that there’s no network reception on the phones, so poor people are suffering painfully,” Masoga said.
In response to IOL News queries, Eskom spokesperson Amanda Qithi said the power utility has begun the process of restoring power in some areas where the 60% of affected customers have paid the initial R500.
“We are currently busy with the installation of smart meters and pole top boxes for the customers who have reached the 60% threshold.”
But she said she was unable to provide the estimated timeline for the completion.
“At this stage we are unable to estimate when work will be concluded. We are constantly providing updates to the councillor and the customers who have reached the 60% threshold,” Qithi told IOL News.
Qithi also clarified that work has only started in parts of Extension 2 and 6 where the 60% threshold has been met.
She refuted claims that residents in some parts of Extension 6 had reached the threshold.
“Work has commenced in the Extension 2 and 6 that have reached the 60% threshold.”
When asked how many households were previously receiving power through the illegally connected transformers, Qithi said that the information is unavailable.
“The information is not available as these were illegally connected households and not linked to Eskom systems,” she added.
