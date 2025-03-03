Diepsloot business owners face crisis after Eskom removes illegal transformers

Backroom rental business owners in Diepsloot Extension 6 have raised concerns over tenants leaving their rental rooms due to the absence of electricity. Image: Supplied/Eskom

Frustrated backroom rental business owners in Diepsloot Extension 6, North of Joburg, who were getting electricity illegally from over 35 illegal transformers that were disconnected last year by Eskom, have voiced concerns about tenants leaving their rental rooms and an increase in crime in the area. Residents claim the lack of power supply has led to a rise in crime, as darkness at night provides cover for criminals. They say removal of illegally connected transformers has allowed crime to thrive, making them fear for their lives, while it has also affected their backroom rental businesses. In August last year, Eskom, in partnership with law enforcement agencies removed the transformers in an effort to reclaim its network and alleviate the strain caused by unauthorised electricity connections. More than five months later, residents who have been relying on illegal electricity are still in the dark. Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.

The removal of over 35 illegally connected transformers in Diepsloot Extension 6 has impacted backroom rental business owners. Image: Supplied/Eskom

Speaking with IOL News, Edwin Mokoele, 48, a rental business owner from Extension 6, admitted to obtaining electricity illegally from the now-removed transformers. He explained that the high cost of legal electricity has prompted him to steal electricity. “Most of the residents here were getting electricity illegally from those transformers. Electricity is very expensive, and the units are too small to a point where they don’t even last, even if you buy more,” Mokoele said. Mokoele rents rooms ranging from R750 to R1,250, earning about R10,750 per month. However, he said he regrets his actions, especially after Eskom imposed a fine of R6,052 on those who used illegal electricity. The fine must be paid in full or customers can enter into a Deferred Payment Arrangement (DPA), paying R500, with the balance due over six months, the power utility said. Eskom said the power restoration will only begin once 60% of affected customers have made the initial payment. Mokoele said the lack of power supply has greatly affected his business, with tenants now moving out due to the absence of electricity, which he was charging them for, without him paying Eskom. “Our businesses are falling apart because of no electricity, and tenants are moving out,” he said. “Gas cylinders and paraffin are so expensive…”

Diepsloot residents claim the removal of over 35 transformers that were removed in Extension 6 by Eskom has affected backroom rental business owners and led an increase in crime in the area. Photo: Eskom Image: Supplied/Eskom