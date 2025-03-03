Consultative process launched by Health Department amid US funding cuts

IOL In response to US funding cuts, South Africa's Department of Health is set to engage with organisations to mitigate the effects on HIV/AIDS and TB treatment. Picture: Pexels

The Department of Health said they would embark on a consultative process with various organisations affected by the decision of the US government to freeze and cut donor funding for HIV/AIDS and TB response programmes.

The consultative process is expected to commence this week, the Department said in a statement on Monday.

"The process was initiated by the department to receive first-hand information to understand the extent of impact of funding cut to make informed decisions on the proper interventions by government," explained department spokesperson Foster Mohale.

Last month, US President Donald Trump cut funding to South Africa over the government’s land expropriation policy.

He said the department values the contribution made by these organisations in the country`s response to HIV/AIDS and TB.

"Hence we remain committed to working with them to develop short-medium to long-term interventions."

"The department urges all people living with HIV who were receiving their life-saving HIV treatment from the sites and centres funded by the US government through USAID and PEPFAR to continue their treatment journey at their nearest public health facilities."

The Department further urged South Africans to get regular health screening and testing to know their health status, and prevention measures to protect themselves and their loved ones.

"The department has already communicated with provinces to make necessary preparations and adjustments to accommodate new patients in the treatment programmes per relevant standard operating guidelines.

IOL News