Mining-affected communities accuse department of silencing them

Mining Affected Communities United in Action (Macua) claims they were not invited to provide input at the recent mining oversight discussions in Mpumalanga.

The organisation Mining Affected Communities United in Action (Macua) has accused the Portfolio Committee on Mineral and Petroleum Resources of silencing the voices of mining-affected communities, while continuing to protect the interests of the mining elite.

This was after the committee allegedly excluded Macua from a recent oversight discussion in Mpumalanga.

Macua said this comes shortly after it formally wrote to the committee on February 14 and accused the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources (DMPR) of providing Parliament 'with false and misleading information that distorts the realities faced by mining-affected communities'.

The committee last week conducted oversight visits to mining companies in the Nkangala region and engaged with labour unions and community members to discuss various issues relating to the sector, including operations, compliance and challenges, as well as the mines’ adherence to social and labour plans (SLPs).

Macua said its exclusion was not an accident but an attempt by 'elected officials to silence the voices of mining-affected communities while continuing to protect the interests of the mining elite'.

The organisation said the failure of the committee to notify it, despite its formal request for engagement, exposes the continued disregard for the democratic participation of those who suffer the consequences of mining-related injustices.

The organisation said it made it clear that DMPR has consistently downplayed corporate non-compliance, the environmental destruction caused by mining, and the dire conditions of informal and artisanal miners.

Macua spokesperson Magnificent Mndebele said that rather than heeding this warning and taking decisive action to ensure accountability, the committee has ignored the organisation’s letter and continues to act as if it was never informed of the truth.

DMPR spokesperson Johannes Makobane said the department was not in a position to speak on allegations levelled against the portfolio committee.

The committee’s spokesperson, Sakhile Mokoena, acknowledged receipt of questions, saying he was waiting on chairperson Mikateko Golden Mahlaule to comment.

Macua last year reported a possible criminal offence to the committee against DMPR for allegedly providing misleading information in parliament.

The organisation said that despite receiving multiple reports showing these failings, the DMPR continued to accept and present industry data without verification, misinforming parliament and failing to enforce compliance with the Minerals and Petroleum Resources Development Act (MPRDA).

Macua added that this was a significant regulatory failure that encourages corporate non-compliance and promotes systemic corruption.

This was after DMPR presented a report to the committee indicating that 534 SLPs projects were completed between 2019 and 2024, with mining companies investing an estimated R2.5 billion.

However, Macua said its social audit report in 2022 indicated a starkly different reality.

According to the report, 69.6% of local economic development project audits were never completed.

"Only 4.3% of the audited projects were fully implemented. No mining company undertook public participation in developing its SLPs. The report also stated that 92.4% of surveyed community members were unaware of SLPs obligations, pointing to a severe lack of transparency and engagement."

Macua said the failure to enforce SLPs compliance undermined the law and the rights and development of mining-affected communities.

