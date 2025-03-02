HONOR's game-changing pledge: 7 years of updates for Magic series
HONOR's extended support allows flagship devices to maintain access to the latest AI innovation and stay secure for longer.
Image: Supplied
In a landmark move that underscores its commitment to customer satisfaction and innovation, global technology brand HONOR has unveiled an industry-leading initiative offering seven years of Android OS and security updates for its flagship HONOR Magic series.
This pledge, part of the newly introduced HONOR ALPHA PLAN, aims to revolutionise user experiences across its devices, setting a robust precedent within the smartphone industry.
In an era where technology evolves at breakneck speeds, maintaining access to the latest software is crucial for consumers seeking efficiency, security, and innovative features in their devices.
HONOR’s announcement positions the brand among a select group of companies in the tech sector offering such extensive support — an encouragement to industry counterparts to uphold similar standards for their clientele.
"The HONOR ALPHA PLAN has a strong emphasis on a consumer-centric approach to our future products. We aim to provide devices and services that meet consumer needs and beyond their expectation now and in the future," said HONOR's CEO James Li.
"Therefore, HONOR has decided to offer seven years of Android OS and security updates to the HONOR Magic series, starting with our flagship Magic7 Pro. We are delighted to make this available to our customers."
The HONOR ALPHA PLAN is set to transform HONOR’s identity from a smartphone maker to a key player in a global AI device ecosystem.
Global technology brand HONOR revealed its APLHA PLAN in Barcelona, Spain, on Sunday.
Image: Mapaseka Mogotsi
This visionary strategy outlines systematic steps designed to foster an intelligent world by advocating for collaboration within the industry to create a value-sharing ecosystem that maximises human potential for the wider benefit of society.
Notably, this extended support not only enhances device longevity but also plays a significant role in reducing electronic waste, aligning with sustainable standards vital in today’s environmentally conscious society.
HONOR urged industry players to open AI capabilities for broader collaboration, pledging over $10 billion in the next five years to build a value-sharing ecosystem. Li said: “In the physical AI era, we need to break industry boundaries and co-create a new AI paradigm.”
At MWC 2025, representatives from Google Cloud, Qualcomm, CKH Group, Orange, Telefónica, and Vodafone joined Li in a tree-lighting ceremony, symbolising a united effort to grow the AI ecosystem.
“We’re shaping a future where AI enhances daily life. Collaboration is key,” said Alex Katouzian, general manager of Mobile, Compute & XR at Qualcomm Technologies.
HONOR also revealed some of its latest products: the MagicBook Pro 14, Pad V9, Watch 5 Ultra, and the Earbuds Open.
Image: Mapaseka Mogotsi
Users can now enjoy a more secure and high-performing experience, benefiting from the latest AI advancements throughout the lifecycles of their devices.
Currently, HONOR Magic7 Pro users in the EU are the first set to reap the advantages of this extended support. Soon, HONOR plans to expand this offer to its other flagship models, including a variety of bar phones and foldable devices.
