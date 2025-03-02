HONOR's game-changing pledge: 7 years of updates for Magic series

HONOR's extended support allows flagship devices to maintain access to the latest AI innovation and stay secure for longer.

In a landmark move that underscores its commitment to customer satisfaction and innovation, global technology brand HONOR has unveiled an industry-leading initiative offering seven years of Android OS and security updates for its flagship HONOR Magic series.

This pledge, part of the newly introduced HONOR ALPHA PLAN, aims to revolutionise user experiences across its devices, setting a robust precedent within the smartphone industry.

In an era where technology evolves at breakneck speeds, maintaining access to the latest software is crucial for consumers seeking efficiency, security, and innovative features in their devices.

HONOR’s announcement positions the brand among a select group of companies in the tech sector offering such extensive support — an encouragement to industry counterparts to uphold similar standards for their clientele.

"The HONOR ALPHA PLAN has a strong emphasis on a consumer-centric approach to our future products. We aim to provide devices and services that meet consumer needs and beyond their expectation now and in the future," said HONOR's CEO James Li.

"Therefore, HONOR has decided to offer seven years of Android OS and security updates to the HONOR Magic series, starting with our flagship Magic7 Pro. We are delighted to make this available to our customers."

The HONOR ALPHA PLAN is set to transform HONOR’s identity from a smartphone maker to a key player in a global AI device ecosystem.