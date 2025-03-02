Help Find Pip: Reward offered for information on missing baboon
Pip the little baboon
Image: Cape Peninsula Civil Conservation
Volunteers from the Cape Peninsula Civil Conservation (CPCC) are appealing for help in searching for a young baboon named Pip.
A reward is offered for credible information that can help in locating Pip.
Pip was last seen on Wednesday, February 26 in the Welcome Glen area.
"We have been searching day and night and we are devastated. If she is alive, she needs to be back with her mother who is searching and calling for her. If she is no longer alive, all would like closure," the group shared in a social media post.
Image: Cape Peninsula Civil Conservation
Pip's father, Creamy, was killed in July last year after he and two females travelled from Da Gama Park through Fish Hoek, Clovelly, Kalk Bay, Muizenberg to Lakeside then back to Welcome Glen.
CPCC chairperson, Lynda Silk, said from the time that residents noticed that Pip was missing, they sprang into action.
"The search parties are not activists but just regular residents like moms and their children or people before and after work. We are concerned that Pip may have been kidnapped or hurt. The reward offered is made up of funds from residents," she said.
