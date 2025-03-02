Help Find Pip: Reward offered for information on missing baboon

Volunteers from the Cape Peninsula Civil Conservation (CPCC) are appealing for help in searching for a young baboon named Pip.

A reward is offered for credible information that can help in locating Pip.

Pip was last seen on Wednesday, February 26 in the Welcome Glen area.

"We have been searching day and night and we are devastated. If she is alive, she needs to be back with her mother who is searching and calling for her. If she is no longer alive, all would like closure," the group shared in a social media post.