UJ study reveals top performing municipalities in tackling inequality

Research by the University of Johannesburg has revealed the municipalities dealing with inequality within their boundaries.

The City of Joburg has been named as the best performing metropolitan municipality by the University of Johannesburg (UJ) in the inclusive growth index, which ranks councils on tackling inequality.



The Thabazimbi Local Municipality in Limpopo is the best performing municipal region in the country, according to UJ’s transformative Local Government Inclusive Growth Index (LGIGI).

The study's lead researcher Professor Daniel Meyer said they believe that the index will be a game-changer and would enable local governments to pinpoint inequalities and implement targeted interventions to ensure that every citizen benefits from economic progress.

In an interview this week, Meyer said the LGIGI was much more comprehensive than just measuring gross domestic product (GDP) per capita as it measures economic progression much further than GDP.



"For South Africa it also includes inequality, poverty and unemployment into one index,” he said.

Meyer said the index painted a much better picture of the situation across the country.

The academic stated that the LGIGI dates back to 1995 but added that the Western Cape despite performing better in other areas has well off parts and a large number of poor people.



"That is not good for inclusive growth," Meyer explained, adding that inclusive growth meant more people are participating in the economy.

Being part of the economy means not being in poverty, having a job and having access to good services, health and education, according to Meyer.

He said the small mining towns such as Thabazimbi and Khathu in the Northern Cape were doing much better due to the job opportunities they provide and which pay quite well.

Meyer said the details of the study are already with the government to help improve planning.

In addition, there is a plan for additional case studies in the mining towns.

Other local municipalities that have been found to do well in the LGIGI are Gamagara (Khathu), Khai-Ma in the Northern Cape, Rustenburg in the North West, Joburg, Merafong City and Rand West City in Gauteng, among others.



The ten worst-performing municipal areas in 2023 were in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and the North West including Ntabankulu, which is the worst performing municipal region, Ingquza Hill, Msinga, Port St. Johns, Ratlou, Mbizana, Mbhashe, Nquthu, The Big 5 Hlabisa and Jozini.



“This index empowers local authorities to engage with their communities, understand specific disparities, and tailor their responses effectively,” Meyer said.

He added that by focusing on essential metrics such as poverty levels, income inequality, employment rates and access to healthcare and education, the LGIGI positions inclusivity at the forefront of municipal governance.

