Free State parolee convicted for throwing poop on Welkom nurse

A Welkom parolee has been convicted for assault after he threw a bucket of poop on a nurse in July 2024.

The accused went to the Thabong Clinic in Welkom in July last year for treatment.

He claimed that the nursing staff were taking long to see to him and left.

"He returned the next day with a bucket of faeces, which he poured on the unsuspecting health worker, creating chaos and disrupting health services in the reception area facing the clinic to close prematurely," said spokesperson for the Department of Health in the Free State, Mondli Mvambi.

The man, who was out on parole at the time, bragged about the incident on social media.

"A case was opened with the South African Police Service (SAPS) after he was found that he had violated his parole conditions," Mvambi said.

Free State Health MEC, Monyatso Mahlatsi, commended the nurse for pursuing justice against the man.

He emphasised the importance of the upcoming sentencing, expressing hope that it would reinforce the dignity of health workers and serve as a warning to those who commit acts of violence against public servants.

"We trust that the sentence will send a clear message that violence and abuse will not be tolerated in our health facilities. We urge all patients to remain patient and follow the proper complaints management procedures instead of resorting to violence," Mahlatsi said.

