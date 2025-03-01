eThekwini launches public participation for reviewed spatial development framework

The eThekwini municipality is set to commence with the public participation process for stakeholders to submit inputs on the reviewed Spatial Development Framework (SDF)

The eThekwini municipality is set to commence with its public participation process for stakeholders to submit inputs on the reviewed Spatial Development Framework (SDF) following endorsement by Council.

The SDF aims for the Municipality to have a strategic framework to inform land development decisions. It facilitates effective use of scarce land resources, decision-making regarding the location of service delivery projects, and guides public and private sector investment.

The framework also strengthens democracy, integration, inclusivity, and spatial transformation and promotes intergovernmental co-ordination on spatial issues.

Spatial planning and development should be a tool of redress, said Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) councillor Dr Jonathan Annipen, at a council meeting in Durban on Friday. Annipen said the SDF was a mechanism used by the apartheid regime to dispossess the black majority of land, which perhaps is the ultimate expression of wealth itself.

“Today however, the idea of redress must go beyond simply access to land. It must seek to achieve the goals of a democratic society that meets the needs of all people as they present themselves from time to time,” Annipen said.

“To this end it is our contention that SDF must take into account the need for critical social economic development and moral regeneration programs,” he added.

Annipen said that land must be made accessible to Faith-Based Organisations (FBOs), civil society organisations (CSOs), sporting federations, and Public Benefit Organisations (PBOs) that helps make the city safer and more liveable.

Annipen said the city faces an enormous challenge of the scourge of drug abuse with youngsters having no rehabilitation facilities available.

This while senior citizens and vulnerable groups need shelters for protection against brutality and abuse. He said that FBOs are central to the moral regeneration question in our city and must also be given access to land so that they can establish much-needed facilities to provide social justice services, family crisis centres, teenage awareness programmes and the like

"This policy should aim to achieve a broader and more comprehensive goal. One that helps shape our city into the caring and more liveable one we all want it to be. The IFP calls for civil society bodies, lobby groups and faith based institutions to participate in the consultation process and express their views,” he said.

Public participation process to run between February and April 2025. The comments received will be considered. The final draft SDF submitted for adoption by the Council in May 2025.

ANC councillor Philisizwe Ndlovu said the SDF has an important role to play in guiding decisions to the development and planning of land. She said also guides public and private investment.

