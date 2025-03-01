Cracking the case: ARB clears Woolworths' free-range egg ads after shopper complaint

The ASA ruled in favour of Woolworths following a complaint over its free-range eggs ad.

The Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) has dismissed an application by a shopper against Woolworths for its advertising of its free-range eggs.

As per the complaint, the commercial promoted Woolworths' eggs as "only free-range," "only local," and "the only eggs to choose," but a complainant raised concerns that the company wasn't being transparent about the conditions of the hens, such as how much space each hen has and what happens when their productivity drops.

The complainant said despite numerous requests the company would not disclose how much space each hen has nor what is her fate when her productivity drops.

"From this I conclude that they are not the free-range hens that they are claiming," the complainant claimed.

Responding to the complaint, Woolworths provided details about their high animal welfare standards, outdoor access for hens, and independent audits to ensure compliance with welfare practices.

Woolworths said it adhered to high standards of animal welfare and food safety, ensuring that all free-range chickens were grown with care and attention to their well-being.

"We can however confirm that our requirements for the space provision of our free-range hens are informed by and aligned with European Union and United Kingdom welfare standards, including those from RSPCA, British Lion and KAT.

"The Woolworths Free Range laying hen stocking density requirements are also superior to the South African Poultry Association (SAPA) Code of Practice for Free Range hens, and each one of our suppliers receives regular independent audits to ensure that the stocking density is not exceeded and that all animal welfare requirements are adhered to," the company said.

Additionally, Woolworths stated that they are working towards ensuring all hens are humanely slaughtered when they stop producing eggs.

The ARB reviewed the case and determined that Woolworths had provided sufficient evidence that their eggs met the local "free-range" standards, which are based on the SAPA Code of Practice.

It further noted that the commercial did not make claims about the hens' slaughter process, so the issue was outside the scope of their review.

Ultimately, the ARB found that the advertisement did not violate the code regarding truthful advertising or misleading claims, and the complaint was not upheld.

