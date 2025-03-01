Celebrating 150 years of the Shree Emperumal Hindu Temple in Mount Edgecombe

People at the Shree Emperumal Hindu Temple in Mount Edgecombe during the annual chariot procession. Image: Supplied

This Sunday marks the commencement of a year-long celebration recognising the 150th anniversary of the Shree Emperumal Hindu Temple nestled in Mount Edgecombe, just north of Durban. The temple holds profound significance as one of the first Hindu places of worship that was built by Indian indentured labourers who arrived in Natal in 1860. The Shree Emperumal Hindu Temple Society stated that approximately 15 years after the arrival of the Indentured Indians, the first temple was constructed. Despite facing harsh working conditions, these labourers brought with them a deep commitment to their faith and culture. “Founded in 1875, the Shree Emperumal Temple was one of the earliest, if not the first Hindu temple built by the indentured community in South Africa. Dedicated to Vishnu, the temple served as both a place of worship and a centre for social and cultural gathering. The community of labourers, often separated from their families, found strength and solace in the temple, which became a focal point for communal unity and support.”

The Shree Emperumal Hindu Temple in Mount Edgecombe, north of Durban. Image: Supplied

Tino Govender, chairperson of the temple, said the first prayer kicks off the 150-year celebrations of the temple. “We are having a service, an idiom, and a small discourse. We will then serve brunch,” he said. Bala Naidoo, the temple's spokesperson, stated that this prayer will be followed by a year of festivities, with certain activities highlighted each month. “Sometimes we may have two because a lot of prayer dates fall between or even three. There will be a lot of musical programmes that will come in and a lot of things within the vernacular. One of the things that we are focusing on is Hinduism because sometimes people confuse language and religion, so we are trying to highlight those things as well,” said Naidoo. There will be a chariot procession in June, a two-day Hindu Festival in July, the release of the new Hindu prayer book in October, and Deepavali Celebrations in November among other festivities.

The Shree Emperumal Hindu Temple in Mount Edgecombe, north of Durban. This year marks the 150th anniversary of the temple that was established by indentured Indians in 1875. Image: Supplied