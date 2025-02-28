Political parties react to eThekwini Municipality's R131 Million budget adjustment

The mid-term budget adjustment for the eThekwini Municipality was met with mixed reactions from political parties at its full council meeting on Friday

The mid term budget focused on electricity, sanitation and Cleansing and Solid Waste (CSW). The adjustment outlines an overall increase of R131 million raising the total budget from R3.29 billion to R3.43 billion. The chairperson of the trading services cluster and IFP Councillor Mdu Nkosi said this adjustment ensures alignment with key strategic priorities and responds to emerging service delivery needs.

For the water department the budget was reduced by R162.8 million (final: R1.31 billion) due to reprioritization of funds, ensuring efficiency in resource allocation. While for the sanitation department the budget was increased by R378.8 million (final: R1.15 billion) to accelerate essential projects for e.g:

Metering

The Umlazi Trunk Sewer

Borehole Installations

Alternative Sanitation

Wastewater Treatment Expansion

For the CSW, the budget was reduced by R66.9 million (final: R301.8 million) due to work stoppages at the Shongweni Landfill, impacting planned waste management projects.

With regard to the electricity unit the budget was reduced by R17.9 million (final: R661.4 million), reflecting the deferral of the Mariannridge Substation allocation to 2025/26. However, R7.5 million was allocated for a developer deposit at Giba to support infrastructure expansion

The total adjusted capital budget for 2024/2025 is R7 688 246 000. The total adjusted budget is over R67 billion.

Democratic Alliance (DA) Caucus Chief Whip Yogis Govender said the budget fell short in several critical areas and failed to provide a sustainable path forward. Govender said the reliance on overtime, the mismanagement of resources, the uncollected debt, and the constant reprioritization of funds are clear indicators of a flawed budget.

National Freedom Party (NFP) councillor and eThekwini Deputy Mayor Zandile Myeni said the adjustment budget responds to service delivery challenges the city is facing. Myeni said a substantial amount of this budget has been allocated to resolve water and electricity issues.

Myeni said an operating budget of over R400 million has been allocated and set aside to address the ongoing challenges of non-revenue water, including fixing water leaks. She said a further R450 million has been allocated to respond to electricity faults. Over R146 million of capital budget has been allocated across various units within the municipality to accelerate service delivery, particularly on water and electricity provision.

“As the leadership of the city, we will continue to monitor this budget closely to ensure that there is value for money in all projects that will be implemented,” Myeni said.