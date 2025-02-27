US grants terminated for Pepfar-funded HIV organisations in SA

MANYANE MANYANE

Pepfar-funded HIV organisations receiving grants from the United States Agency for International Development, USAID, received letters on Thursday alerting them that their grants have been terminated.

Pepfar, the US President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief, saves lives, prevents millions of HIV infections, and supports several countries to achieve HIV epidemic control—all while significantly strengthening global security.

Since Pepfar’s inception in 2003, the US government has invested over $100 billion in the global HIV/AIDS response, saving over 25 million lives, preventing millions of HIV infections, and supporting several countries to achieve HIV epidemic control, all while significantly strengthening global health and economic security.

Pepfar partners with and strengthens the capacity of civil society and communities, including faith-based communities and organisations, recognising that successful and sustainable HIV/AIDS interventions must involve, be informed by, and be tailored to those whom it serves.

USAID funded 44 health projects in South Africa.

The letters read as follows:

"Dear Implementing Partner,

This award is being terminated for convenience and the interests of the U.S. Government pursuant to a directive from U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in his capacity as the Acting Administrator for the U.S. Agency for International Development ("the Agency" or "USAID") and/or Peter W. Marocco, who is performing the duties and functions of both Deputy Administrators for USAID.

Secretary Rubio and PTDO Deputy Administrator Marocco have determined your award is not aligned with Agency priorities and made a determination that continuing this program is not in the national interest. The decision to terminate this individual award is a policy determination vested in the Acting Administrator and the person performing the duties and functions of the Deputy Administrator.

I have been delegated authority to issue this termination notice.

Detailed instructions will follow, and a formal modification/amendment to memorialize this action is forthcoming. Immediately cease all activities, terminate all subawards and contracts, and avoid incurring any additional obligations chargeable to the award beyond those unavoidable costs associated with this Termination Notice. Immediately provide similar instructions to all subrecipients and contractors."

President Donald Trump's administration has announced huge cuts to the agency's workforce and the immediate suspension of almost all of its aid programmes.

The US government has announced a 90-day freeze on funding for aid projects while it undertakes a "review" to ensure they align with Trump's priorities.

Pepfar-funded HIV organisations in the country, prior to Thursday's issuing of the letter, were asked to resubmit work plans that adhered to the rules of USAID and to submit adjusted budgets.

Treatment Action Campaign (TAC) chairperson Sibongile Tshabalala said it was painful as the termination of the grant would mean death to the poor people of the world.

Tshabalala said key and vulnerable populations are the most affected.

“While the Trump administration is fighting for a land bill that has nothing to do with them and making noise about human rights violations, they are inadvertently committing genocide that will be remembered for years to come.

“It is time for the world to speak up and call the Trump administration out for these unfair decisions. We need our government to step up at this moment in time, we need to hold their feet to the fire. The government must act swiftly and come up with a plan to save lives,” she said.

Desmond Tutu Health Foundation's CEO, Linda-Gail Bekker said the termination orders deliver a major blow to the South African HIV response.

She said although the grant is equivalent to 17% of the overall amount spent by the South African government on its HIV response - it provides critical services that now suddenly leave a substantial gap.

"We are concerned that people, women, children and men affected by and living with HIV will fall through those gaps," she said.

Non-profit media group Bhekisisa reported that TB programmes funded through USAID also reported having received the letters.

