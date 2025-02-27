Spaza shop owners express frustration as registration deadline looms

The eThekwini Municipality said 4 900 spaza shops have applied to be registered in Durban.

Spaza shop owners have expressed frustration as the deadline for registration set for Friday looms.

This was after the government urged all spaza shop owners and vendors to register their businesses with their local municipalities by the end of the week.

However, the business owners said the process was taking longer than expected and the deadline on Friday was not fair.

The businesses said they also suffered financially due to the process and are waiting for their certification.

The registration was announced last year following the deaths of six children in Naledi, Soweto, and other provinces in the country.

This was after the children consumed snacks believed to be tainted with Terbufos, which is a toxic pesticide.

The government said spaza shops must be registered to ensure that food safety laws are followed and dangerous food be taken off the market.

The required documents include completed business license application form, appropriate zoning certificate or written consent approval, certificate of Acceptability (health standards), approved building plan and occupancy certificate, certified copy of the title deed or a letter from the landlord if not owned; identity document (for South African residents), work permit or letter from the Department of Home Affairs (for non-South African residents), registration with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC), latest municipal account statement for the business address and tax clearance certificate from SARS.

Last year, President Cyril Ramaphosa extended the registration deadline for all spaza shops and food-handling outlets after initially announcing the directive in November 2024.

“Spaza shops must be registered to ensure that food safety laws are followed, and dangerous goods are taken off the market, keeping children safe and preventing future outbreaks,” said the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS).

GCIS also reminded citizens that registering a spaza shop on behalf of another person is a criminal offence. The Immigration Act of 2002 clearly states that it is a criminal offence to assist an illegal foreigner in conducting any business in the country and to assist an illegal foreigner in obtaining a licence to conduct any business.

According to the government, applications forms for registration or permits to conduct business can be accessed physically at municipal offices or on the municipality’s website.

The registration process, according to the government, takes one day and business owners are advised not to wait until the last day to register.

Independent Media visited Naledi this week and spaza shop owners complained that the process has taken a strain on them.

Julia Lenakana said she had registered, but the process was taking longer than expected. She said this has taken a financial and physical strain due to travelling.

“This is too much,” she said.

“I have been travelling to different areas because of this. Sometimes I have to close the shop because I have to travel a lot. It is not easy at all,” Lenakana said.

Lebo Lerumo said he had registered in January but could not finish due to long queues. He said the name of his business was not available on the CIPC system and had to wait with the registration until he changed the name.

“They also made some terms and conditions, including the fire extinguisher. And the person who is handling this process does not have the capacity, which is the reason most people will never meet the deadline.

“And even when you submit paperwork, you receive feedback a few weeks later. Those are challenges we faced,” he said.

Malerato Mahlong, who owns a fast food business, alleged that there are officials who are abusing the process and demand bribes. She said she has been approached twice by an official who demanded money to help her with the registration process.

“I paid R750 and the second time, I refused,” she said.

Mohammed Abdul, a foreign businessman, said his attempt to register was rejected after his business plan failed to impress.

Asked what was the way forward, Abdul said he was waiting on Ramaphosa to give an update on the issue.

Asked to give an update on the registration, the National Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) spokesperson, Legadima Leso, said the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) was expected to release a statement and provide key updates on the unfolding work.

Meanwhile, the City of Ekurhuleni’s MMC for Developmental Planning and Real Estate, Nomadlozi Nkosi, said this was a crucial opportunity to ensure compliance with local regulations.

She added: “Local businesses must take up space and ensure they are compliant. Doing so not only enhances the business, but also contributes to boosting the township and local economy while ensuring that they keep their business afloat within the laws of the land.”

Nkosi said the city is very optimistic about the future of the township economy, and at the centre of the success of this economy are small businesses like spaza shops. “That is why we are calling for spaza shop owners to work with us to create a thriving community.”

In KwaZulu-Natal, eThekwini Municipality Mayor Cyril Xaba told his executive committee that only a quarter of applications have been approved. He said this is because owners cannot be verified.

On February 12, Natjoints said the end of the registration period, on Friday, does not in any way suggest that the foodborne illness challenges have been fully addressed as more work still needs to be done to ensure that this sector is fully regulated and that it adheres to applicable legislation and health regulations.

“A lot still needs to be done in the value chain of business registration and compliance processes. This includes a sustained campaign on multi-disciplinary enforcement interventions, continued awareness campaigns, support and training for business owners, and regular sustainable nationwide clean-up campaigns to deal with the challenges of waste management across the country.”

Natjoints said the government will continue to monitor this phenomenon as the deadline for registration looms and anyone who is found to be in contravention of the legal requirements will be subjected to the full might of the law.

“This may include the possibility of closure of business.”

