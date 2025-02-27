Dainfern mansion among assets ex-Transnet boss must forfeit in R7.3m corruption case

Transnet, the state-owned rail, logistics, port and pipeline company, is fighting some of its bosses who have looted the entity over the years.

FORMER Transnet boss Phathutshedzo Mashamba and his wife Matlhodi have agreed to pay back over R7.3 million in bribes from a company linked to the state-owned rail, logistics, port, and pipeline company’s properties.

Mashamba, formerly Transnet’s coastal regional manager in KwaZulu-Natal, was showered with bribes from suppliers. He received bribes, including a house in Dainfern in Johannesburg valued between R6.5m and R6.8m.

He has admitted to stealing the money and attempting to bribe the members of the national executive.

”The Dainfern property shall be listed by the estate agent at the appropriate listing,” the Mashambas agreed.

In the agreement, the couple also agreed to pay R250 000 towards the Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU’s) probe.

Mashamba agreed to pay R2.3m he received as a bribe and secret profits while he was a Transnet employee and when he granted the company lucrative contracts.

Transnet said Mashamba must pay over R5.1m he received as a bribe, gratification, and secret profits unlawfully received while employed at the company for his role in BBDM Bros Advertising Agency's contracts with it.

The Special Tribunal found that Mashamba and his wife were indebted to Transnet and that they must pay their costs.

According to the agreement, the Mashambas must pay Transnet in the next 12 months from February.

In 2019, the capital amount would not bear interest unless the defendant fails to effect payment thereof within 14 calendar days of the date of this order, in which event the capital amount will bear interest at 11.75% per annum calculated from and including the 15 calendar day after the date of this order to and including the date of payment.

In 2022, Transnet wanted Mashamba to be forced to pay R2.3m instead of R2m for the bribe, gratification and secret profits he unlawfully received while employed at Transnet for his role in the contracts awarded to a company called Superfecta.

One of Mashamba’s colleagues, former Transnet group executive: property Zakhele Lebelo was also ordered to pay more for the millions of rand they allegedly received in kickbacks from two service providers, Superfecta Trading 209 and BBDM Bros Advertising Agency.

According to evidence presented in court, between 2015 and 2018, they allegedly received bribes in exchange for nearly R140m in rental payments.

[email protected]