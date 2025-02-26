Wildfires rage on Table Mountain: Cape Town calls for arson investigation

A fire that started on the Newlands Ravine at Table Mountain National Park in Cape Town on Sunday morning, has flared up again.

Mandilakhe Tshwete

The City of Cape Town has called for an investigation into the fires that have caused closures in some parts of the Table Mountain National Park (TMNP), saying that arson is suspected.

Since Sunday morning, firefighters tried extinguishing the blaze, but due to a change in wind conditions and strong gusting winds on Tuesday night, the Newlands Ravine fire spread toward Tafelberg Road and Vredehoek.

South African National Parks spokesperson JP Louw said: "Significant progress has been made in containing the Newlands Ravine fire as well as the Redhill fire in Table Mountain National Park. The fires have been largely contained in areas accessible to ground firefighters.

"Mopping-up operations will begin in those areas where it has been contained. Firefighting teams will remain on the fire line throughout the night.

"The Newlands Ravine fire is still currently burning in the inaccesible steep cliff areas of the mountain.

"Four helicopters and two spotter planes were deployed at first light this morning. 50 firefighters are attending to the fire in Redhill and 65 firefighters in Newlands."

Safety and Security Mayco member Alderman JP Smith said the City's fire crews kept a watchful eye but flames fanned by a strong South Easter were seen to begin licking over the surface of Table Mountain and quickly made its way down the Newlands Ravine.

“By 10pm (on Tuesday) our fire and rescue services had declared a major incident and assembled a senior management team on site.

“It became a challenging affair when earlier on Tuesday, a large-scale fire was reportedly burning close to Red Hill informal settlement once more, and our spotter plane, which was already in the air diverted its course to give us clear visuals.

“It was at this point that we became suspicious, as the evidence showed, the fire was started alongside the road again. I have asked the fire department to obtain a forensic investigation into the origins of these fires due to the suspected arson.”