Understanding practices and significance of Ramadan: a guide for non-Muslims

The Muslim community will observe Ramadan from Friday, February 28 to March 29. Pictured are Aisha Sallie, Moulanah Nazeem Sallie, Naasrullah Sallie, 5, and Niamatullah Sallie, 10, (closest to camera) have their pre-dawn meal before starting their fast.

As the Muslim community prepares to observe Ramadan, be mindful of your colleagues and neighbours by avoiding meeting times that involve food or drink during fasting hours.

This was voiced by Muslim leaders ahead of the month-long fast observed from February 28 to March 29.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, during which more than one billion Muslims around the world fast from dawn to sunset. It commemorates the first revelation of the Qur’an to Prophet Muhammad.

Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam, signifying obedience to Allah, self-purification, and spiritual growth.

Mufti Ismaeel Bassa from Darul Iftaa Al-Burhaan, a Muslim legal expert and adviser on the law of the Qur’an said: “Non-Muslim communities can support their fasting colleagues and neighbours by planning meetings and events with mindfulness, especially by avoiding times that involve food or drink during fasting hours.

“Recognising that fasting may lead to lower energy levels and engaging respectfully with Ramadan practices, helps create an inclusive environment where everyone feels understood, valued, and supported.”

Mufti Bassa added that observing the fasts during Ramadan by abstaining from food and drink for nearly 12 hours a day, can be undeniably challenging.

“Balancing hunger, thirst, and fatigue, especially on long summer days, while managing work or study commitments requires careful planning. Many overcome these challenges by meticulously organising their pre-dawn and post-dusk meals, ensuring proper hydration during non-fasting hours,” he said.

Some individuals choose to postpone non-essential work until after Ramadan, allowing them to focus on their health and spiritual growth, he said.

“Ramadan is a time for self-purification and introspection. Fasting cultivates patience, self-control, and humility, providing an opportunity to shed unhealthy habits, nurture empathy for those in need, and prioritise personal growth. Through consistent reflection and heightened devotion, one can emerge more spiritually centred and morally refined,” he said.

He stated that fasting cultivates inner strength and resilience, heightening spiritual awareness and deepens one’s appreciation for everyday blessings. It instils discipline, fosters empathy for those facing scarcity, and refocuses attention on one’s personal and spiritual growth with God.

Mufti Bassa added that beyond fasting, Muslims perform supplementary prayers such as Taraweeh (night prayers) and extend their recitations to the Qur’an.

“We also devote extra time to Zikr (remembrance of God), attend community lectures and programmes, and engage in personal reflection to deepen our connection with God and refine our character,” he said.

Ramadan fosters a profound sense of unity and belonging. Whether through collective fasting at home, shared Iftar meals (breaking of fasts), communal prayers during Taraweeh (night prayers), or charitable initiatives, Ramadan brings people together, he said.

“This collective observance strengthens community bonds, uniting everyone in the pursuit of spiritual upliftment and mutual support.

“Charity is a cornerstone of Ramadan. Many Muslims use this month as an opportunity to discharge their Zakat (obligatory charity) to the poor and needy while engaging in additional acts of kindness. Community initiatives, such as food drives, soup kitchens, and organised Iftars, further reinforce that caring for others is an essential part of our faith,” he said.

Dr Ahmed Vallymahomed, popularly known as AV Mahomed, the chairman of Juma Musjid on Grey Street, Durban, said for non-Muslims, understanding Ramadan helps create an inclusive and supportive environment.

Simple gestures like being mindful of fasting colleagues, avoiding food-related invitations during the day, or even greeting someone with “Ramadan Mubarak” (Blessed Ramadan) can go a long way in showing respect, he said.

Describing a typical fasting day, he said, it begins with Suhoor, a pre-dawn meal, followed by the Fajr (morning) prayer.

“Throughout the day, Muslims refrain from food, drink, and other physical or intimate indulgences. At sunset, they break their fast with Iftar, usually starting with dates and water, followed by Maghrib (evening) prayer. The night continues with additional prayers and Qur’anic recitation,” Dr AV said.

He added that fasting purifies the soul, strengthens self-discipline, and improves mental clarity. It also has physical health benefits, such as detoxification and improved metabolism, hence “we notice” many dietitians today advising on intermittent fasting as the benefits are multi-fold.

“Islam grants exemptions for observing a fast to specific individuals, including the sick, elderly, pregnant or nursing women, travellers, and young children. Those who cannot fast due to health reasons must compensate by feeding the needy.”

He said if the fast is broken unintentionally, it does not require a penalty. However, if done deliberately, one must either fast continuously for 60 days or feed 60 needy individuals.

Dates and water are the Sunnah (Prophetic tradition) for breaking the fast (19:25). Meals often include soup, rice, bread, grilled meats, savouries, and fresh fruit. Desserts are also common, he said.

Suhoor (pre-dawn meal), on the other hand, is typically light but nutritious, including fruits, dairy, and whole grains, ensuring hydration and energy for the day, he added.

Dr AV said Laylatul Qadr (the Night of Decree), which falls within the last 10 nights of Ramadan, is the most sacred night of the year. “It marks the night the Qur’an was revealed and is described as 'better than a thousand months'. Worship on this night carries immense rewards.”