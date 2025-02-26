Peace in ANC Gauteng: Mbalula and Lesufi unite under new leadership structure

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula and Panyaza Lesufi seem to have buried the hatchet as the party announced new Gauteng leadership.

The ANC has announced a new leadership structure for its Gauteng province, signalling a possible end to the infighting that has plagued the party in recent months.

At the heart of the surprise announcement is the apparent burying of the hatchet between ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula and former Gauteng chairperson Panyaza Lesufi.

The two have been at odds over the party's direction in the province, but seem to have put their differences aside. During the announcement on Wednesday, Mbalula said he would forever defend Lesufi because he was a hard-working comrade who was retained because of his work in the province, contrary to what he had previously said about the premier.

“The national leadership has confidence in Panyaza’s (Lesufi) capabilities and his leadership, and that's why he has been retained. Lesufi said he was excited the party had given him the opportunity to lead again in the province.

“The ANC will forever assign us tasks. And in assigning us tasks I don't think the ANC would do so if they did not think we were capable… So I have been given a new task.

“To me, it is refreshing, exciting but most importantly it overstretches our capabilities so that we can be in a position to respond to all the issues our SG (Mbalula) has just outlined… If you are identified to be amongst those who have to execute those tasks then you have to execute those tasks. We have to work together to attend to these structural issues,” he said.

The ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) decided to reconfigure Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal after the dismal performance of the two provinces following last year’s national elections.

The new leadership structure, announced by the ANC's NEC, sees Amos Masondo as the provincial convenor, with Lesufi serving as the co-provincial convenor. Ntombi Mekgwe has been appointed deputy provincial convenor.

“We are pleased to announce this new leadership structure, which we believe will strengthen our party's presence in Gauteng," said Mbalula. "We call on all our members and supporters to rally behind this decision and work together to build a stronger, more united ANC,” he said.

The move is also seen as a strategic attempt by the ANC to quell infighting and position itself for the 2026 local government elections. The party has been plagued by internal conflicts, particularly in Gauteng, where factions have been vying for control.

Mbalula, who has been at odds with Lesufi, seems to have extended an olive branch to his former adversary.

"We are committed to working together to build a stronger ANC in Gauteng," said Mbalula. "We will put our differences aside and focus on the task at hand."

Lesufi, who has been a vocal critic of Mbalula, also seemed to be on board with the new leadership structure. "We are committed to making this work," said Lesufi. "We will put the interests of the party and the people of Gauteng first."

Political analyst, Sandile Swana, weighed in on the development and said: "This is a positive development for the ANC in Gauteng.

"The party needs to put its house in order if it wants to win the 2026 local government elections. This new leadership structure is a step in the right direction."

Masondo said he was confident the new task team would work together to get the province back on track.

“Essentially an organisation is there to help and address the challenges of the people. We will do everything possible to realise the goals and programmes that are agreed to,” said Masondo.

[email protected]