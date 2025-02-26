KwaZulu-Natal leads South Africa in cash-in-transit robberies

IOL A recent cash-in-transit heist on the N2 highway in Durban, KZN. Picture: ALS PAramedics

KwaZulu-Natal recorded the highest number of cash-in-transit (CIT) robberies in the country over a three-month period.

A few weeks ago traffic on the N2 highway came to a standstill after robbers blew up a cash van near the NPC Cement factory.

Shocking video footage of the incident went viral on social media.

At the release of the most recent crime statistics, there were 29 cash-in-transit heists in the country between October 2024 and December 2024.

KZN had the majority with 10 incidents, followed closely by Gauteng which recorded 8.

The Free State, Western Cape, and Northern Cape had no cash-in-transit incident reported during this period.

According to the quarterly crime statistics, there were seven counts of cross-pavement and 22 armored vehicles on the road.

The statistics showed that security guards were shot at in three incidents and threatened with firearms.

In four of these incidents, security guards had firearms pointed at them for perpetrators to gain access to the cash.

The statistics showed that six incidents occurred after security guards had collected money from the business premises, on their way back to the truck (parking area).

One incident took place when cash was replenished at the ATM.

According to Mike Bolhuis, from Specialised Security Company Services in Gauteng, many of these heists are facilitated by information leaks from within.

He said they were of the view that criminals conduct thorough reconnaissance.

They might follow cash vans to understand their patterns or scout locations where these vehicles stop, like at banks, retail outlets, or ATMs.

He said much of the money is used for personal enrichment, buying luxury goods, or funding lavish lifestyles.

"This highlights the injustice of CIT heists and the need for stricter penalties to deter such crimes."

Bolhuis said the public needed to arm themselves with information.

"Keep up with local news to understand where CIT heists are frequent. Do not intervene; these situations are extremely dangerous. Move away from the scene quickly and quietly."

