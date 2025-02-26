Fire operations continue in Table Mountain National Park: Public safety urged

Fire operations continue in Table Mountain National Park A fire on the Newlands Ravine at Table Mountain National Park in Cape Town on Sunday morning has flared up again.

The South African National Parks (SANParks) said they remain concerned about the continued presence of hikers in areas closed off due to fire damage and active fire operations.

This was after raging wildfires which firefighters have been battling in Table Mountain National Park (TMNP).

In a statement, SANParks Head of communications and spokesperson JP Louw, said: “Due to a change in wind conditions and strong gusting winds overnight, the Newlands Ravine fire has since spread toward Tafelberg Road and Vredehoek.

“All available resources from the TMNP fire management team, NCC Wildfires, Volunteer Wildfire Services, Working on Fire, Provincial Disaster Management, Enviro Wildfire Services, and the City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services have been diverted to various sections along Tafelberg Road, Red Hill, and its surrounding areas to contain the fire.

“All available aerial resources will be deployed at first light to the City Bowl and Red Hill as a priority.”

He added that the fire in Red Hill remains active, burning south of Ocean View towards Kommetjie. Firefighting efforts are ongoing.

As a precaution, the following areas will remain closed until further notice:

• Front Table trails: From Platteklip Gorge to Newlands, including Maclear’s Beacon.

• Tafelberg Road closed to the public.

• Kirstenbosch and Rhodes Memorial Estate: Active fire lines remain close to Kirstenbosch. Newlands Forest remains closed.

• Red Hill trails: Access from Red Hill, Slangkop, Ocean View, Jonkersdam, and Kleinplaas Dam is restricted.

“We urge the public to strictly adhere to all trail closures for their safety,” concluded Louw.

Selma Hercules, executive director for the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company, said: “Due to smoke in and around the area, the fire department has closed Tafelberg Road. As a result, the Table Mountain Cableway is not operational today until further notice. We’ll provide updates as soon as we have more information. Stay safe, and thank you for your understanding.”

