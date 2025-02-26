Eskom suspends load shedding amid recovery of generation capacity

Eskom has suspended load shedding following the recovery of generation capacity and the replenishment of emergency reserves.

Commenting on the suspension, Eskom Group Chief Executive, Dan Marokane, said load shedding is largely behind South Africa due to structural improvements in the generation fleet.

"Our focus remains on eliminating load shedding as a structural constraint on the economy. There will be valuable lessons to be learned from the set of multiple unit trips that were unconnected and purely technical in nature related to electrical and control system issues within auxiliary parts of our power stations," he said.

Eskom Group Executive for Generation, Bheki Nxumalo, added that the service provider's efforts have delivered a 99% electricity availability rate over Eskom’s current financial year, from 1 April 2024 to 21 February 2025, saving R17 billion in diesel costs.

"Ongoing planned maintenance stands at 6,660MW in alignment with our summer period maintenance strategy, which is at increased levels in order to prepare for winter and meet license and regulatory requirements. We reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that South Africa will not return to the severe levels of load shedding experienced in 2023," he said.

The utility said its outlook for the months ahead remained positive.

