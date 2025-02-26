Cosatu says teacher cuts in the Western Cape will compromise education

SACP Western Cape Provincial Secretary Benson Ngqentsu addresses the crowd on concerns over the cutting of teacher posts before the State Of the Province Address with Western Cape Premier Alan Winde listening to the party's concerns.

Mandilakhe Tshwete

Cosatu yesterday said the more than 2,000 jobs that had been cut by the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) have have affected poor working-class communities in the province.

The union together with the SACP and other civil society organisations picketed in Beaufort West ahead of the State of the Province Address by Premier Alan Winde on Wednesday.

Cosatu, had called for a teacher stayaway on Wednesday, saying that unemployed teachers are joining the ranks of organised crime, and overcrowded classrooms are compromising quality education.

SACP Western Cape Provincial Secretary Benson Ngqentsu said the Western Cape provincial government, led by the DA, must commit to industrialise the Central Karoo district as a basis to address poverty and unemployment.”

“The Democratic Alliance-led government must not use the 2018 wage agreement as a convenient excuse to cut teacher posts in the province.”

“H.M. Dlikidla Primary school in Beaufort West lost about three teachers and as result about two classes have about 48 learners in class. This cannot be described as a class, but mass meeting, as a teacher will not be able to identify a slow learner and assist”

“ We condemn the DA led government for targeting working class schools. Therefore, the premier must use his SOPA statement to address these challenges.”

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said: “All schools remained open on Wednesday, and the impact of the proposed stay away was minimal, 915 out of about 35 000 teachers.

“We remain focused on ensuring that teaching and learning continues, because this is in the best interests of our learners.”