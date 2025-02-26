Cosatu says teacher cuts in the Western Cape will compromise education
SACP Western Cape Provincial Secretary Benson Ngqentsu addresses the crowd on concerns over the cutting of teacher posts before the State Of the Province Address with Western Cape Premier Alan Winde listening to the party's concerns.
Image: Supplied
Mandilakhe Tshwete
Cosatu yesterday said the more than 2,000 jobs that had been cut by the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) have have affected poor working-class communities in the province.
The union together with the SACP and other civil society organisations picketed in Beaufort West ahead of the State of the Province Address by Premier Alan Winde on Wednesday.
Cosatu, had called for a teacher stayaway on Wednesday, saying that unemployed teachers are joining the ranks of organised crime, and overcrowded classrooms are compromising quality education.
SACP Western Cape Provincial Secretary Benson Ngqentsu said the Western Cape provincial government, led by the DA, must commit to industrialise the Central Karoo district as a basis to address poverty and unemployment.”
“The Democratic Alliance-led government must not use the 2018 wage agreement as a convenient excuse to cut teacher posts in the province.”
“H.M. Dlikidla Primary school in Beaufort West lost about three teachers and as result about two classes have about 48 learners in class. This cannot be described as a class, but mass meeting, as a teacher will not be able to identify a slow learner and assist”
“ We condemn the DA led government for targeting working class schools. Therefore, the premier must use his SOPA statement to address these challenges.”
WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said: “All schools remained open on Wednesday, and the impact of the proposed stay away was minimal, 915 out of about 35 000 teachers.
“We remain focused on ensuring that teaching and learning continues, because this is in the best interests of our learners.”
ANC Provincial spokesperson Muhammad Khalid Sayed addressing the crowd in Church Street, Beaufort West on Wednesday.
Image: Supplied
African National Congress (ANC) provincial spokesperson Muhammad Khalid Sayed said the marchers' efforts were to make sure that each child gets quality education.
“Without teachers, and with overcrowded classrooms, we cannot have the quality education that we need. We cannot build the economy as the Premier always preaches to us... if teachers are abused, that cannot happen.
“This is why the ANC is here again to reiterate our disgust and absolute opposition to the cutting of over 2,400 teachers in the Western Cape. This is not a national government directive. This particular province has got the money to fund the teacher posts.
“The Premier must in the State of the Province Address make it crystal clear what his plan is to ensure the reinstatement of these teachers. He must ensure his MEC tells us the truth about who these cuts are affecting. It is clear that those affected are in the rural and poor schools and that is the reality.”
In the memorandum that was handed over to Winde, Cosatu said the WCED consulted organised labour and registered SGB formations on the post provisioning norms for 2025 and communicated their intentions to decrease the teacher basket by 2,407 posts.
“All unions rejected the proposed post basket and gave alternative measures to prevent job cuts, and these were not considered by WCED.
This has led to disciplinary challenges, dropouts, and increased gang-related criminal activity.
“Teacher morale is low due to a lack of administrative breaks, and wealthier schools can employ more teachers than less fortunate ones. Cosatu demands that the WCED and the Western Cape Government stop wasting financial resources, recoup funds diverted from Education to Community Safety, stop building collaboration schools, and extend the contracts of all qualified teachers whose contracts were terminated.”