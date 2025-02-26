ANC national leaders accused of using reconfiguration as a ruse for branch takeover

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has instructed Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) leaders not to engage with the media following the recent decision to reconfigure the provincial executive committees.

National leaders of the ANC have been accused of using the reconfiguration of the party's Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provincial executive committees to take over branches of the party and serve their own interests.

While the ANC removed KwaZulu-Natal provincial leader Siboniso Duma and his Gauteng counterpart Panyaza Lesufi, the removal of Bheki Mtolo and TK Nciza as the respective provincial secretaries was seen as more strategic as it is these roles that oversee the auditing and administration of members, branches and regions.

Duma was replaced by ANC stalwart Jeff Radebe and now assumes the position of provincial coordinator while Lesufi was replaced by David Masondo and is now the deputy coordinator.

Mtolo and Nciza have now assumed more minor roles in the reconfigured leadership structures.

Sources within the ANC Gauteng Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) claim that the party's national leaders are using the reconfiguration to manipulate the outcome of the party's 2027 elective conference, which is expected to be highly contested.

The conference will determine who will succeed President Cyril Ramaphosa as the country's president.

"The reconfiguration is not about reviving the party's fortunes in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, but about manipulating the branches to support certain individuals," said a source within the ANC Gauteng PEC.

Other senior sources claim that Ramaphosa is positioning himself to choose his own successor, to maintain control over the party and protect himself from prosecution over the Phala Phala scandal.

Secretary General Fikile Mbalula is also accused of having his own agenda, which includes getting rid of Lesufi, who is seen as a threat to Mbalula's presidential ambitions.

"Mbalula is at pains to get Panyaza out because he is in his way, by supporting Paul Mashatile...although that (Lesufi's support of Mashatile) is not cast in stone...this is politics," said a source.

Lesufi is believed to be backing Mashatile to succeed Ramaphosa as party president.

In KwaZulu-Natal branches appear to have accepted the changes.

Several current and former leaders of regions in the province said branches accepted the shake-up, especially because senior provincial leaders have been given a role to play in the reconfiguration.

The regional leaders, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said branches were supportive of the changes as senior comrades like Jeff Radebe and Mike Mabuyakhulu are no longer interested in contesting for positions in the coming elective conference.

ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu–Motsiri at a press conference on Wednesday said that the party was expecting a push back from PEC members in both provinces but assured its members that they had everything under control.

She denied that there were any hidden agendas in the reconfiguration of the two provinces.

"Of course we are expecting a push back from both PEC’s but ours is to make sure that we put the right people into the task teams to serve our people.

“You know when you are jerking up your leadership machinery, it's important to always bring in wisdom…it is a time tested practice in organisations that have got a legacy and wealth of experience… so we are bringing up people who are here to transfer knowledge so that we take the ANC forward,” she said.

Political analyst Ntsikelelo Breakfast described the reconfiguration as an "own goal" for the ANC, saying it would lead to more disgruntled senior members of the party, especially those who were left out.

"I don't think that the decision that was made was in good faith because in general, liberation movements tend to be dealt a blow in urban centers because of the large middle class," Breakfast said.