Numsa mourns the passing of its KZN chairperson

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has lowed its “revolutionary red flag” following the passing of its KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Phakama Kheswa on Friday.

Comrades in Numsa described Kheswa, who was born on July 16, 1960, as a selfless Struggle stalwart who never used power for his enrichment.

“He was a very loyal and committed comrade who did not put his personal interests before the interests of members, meaning that the interests of the workers were at the centre of everything that you can think of him,” said Numsa provincial secretary Mzamo Khoza.

Khoza said he first knew Kheswa in 2006 when he was already a shop steward.

“Comrade Phakama was one of the long-service shop stewards of Numsa and he has been part of the organisation for many years,” said Khoza.

He said Kheswa had been the full-time shop steward at Eskom for many years and “and as far as I can remember, he has been a shop steward for more than 20 years”.

“He contributed to the growth of Numsa members at Eskom and at some point, he was elected Cosatu chairperson in Pinetown where he served one or two terms.

“Around 2016, he was elected as a local (Pinetown) chairperson of Numsa where he served with loyalty, providing leadership, and unifying workers.

“In April 2022, due to his contribution, he was elected Numsa regional (KwaZulu-Natal) chairperson,” said Khoza.

However, Kheswa had for a while been struggling with his health.

“To characterise him, he was a very disciplined cadre of our movement who loved Numsa and he never joined any other trade union as far as we know,” said Khoza.

In a statement, Numsa General Secretary Irvin Jim described Kheswa as a “negotiator, a working-class leader, the unrelenting and staunch defender of workers, and a trade union activist par excellence”.

“We lower our revolutionary red flag in respect and in honour of Comrade Kheswa, who was an outstanding loyal senior cadre of Numsa and a veteran of our working-class movement.

“We salute you comrade Kheswa and we can only say there is no sun that rises, that does not set.

“Our only task is to pick up the spear and soldier on,” said Jim.

The union would hold a memorial service on Thursday afternoon at its Jabu Ndlovu provincial office at 129 Che Guevara Road, Durban.

He would be buried in ePhangwini village in Escort on Saturday.

