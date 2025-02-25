Man arrested for allegedly killing protected eagle owl at Sea Point

A suspect was arrested after he allegedly killed an eagle owl. Picture: Supplied

A man was arrested for allegedly killing an eagle owl near Sunset Beach, Sea Point, with SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham, saying the horrific incident was captured on video on the evening of 16 February.

The organisation was alerted by the Sea Point City Improvement District (SPCID) chairperson Jacques Weber.

“Those who follow me know that I'm passionate about fighting crime, but I'm even more passionate about standing up against animal abuse. When this story broke earlier this month, I was beyond irate that someone could do that to an animal, regardless of the reason,” he explained.

The X-Ray of the owl that was beaten to death in Sea Point. Picture: Supplied

“As always, Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse made it his mission to find the culprit. When he called me this weekend with a request for assistance , it was my pleasure to join and ensure that all the necessary resources were on hand to help.

“A heartfelt thank you to the Sea Point CID team, who immediately sprang into action, even though the incident occurred outside the SPCID boundary. Pieterse and Sea Point CID, security teams, your dedication and willingness to go above and beyond do not go unnoticed.”

Abraham said an animal enthusiast enjoying a sunset walk witnessed the owl gracefully land on the promenade barrier at Sunset beach.

“The serene moment quickly turned tragic when a homeless man emerged from the shadows with a stick in his hand, mercilessly beating the owl to death in front of horrified onlookers.

“The violence was captured on video, with audible screams from witnesses attempting to intervene. Sadly, the owl succumbed to its injuries, almost every bone in its body nearly shattered from the severity of the attack. This barbaric act not only ended the life of a protected species but also left an indelible mark on those who witnessed it.”

Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse said they were notified of the incident after the witness posted the video on Facebook.

“Our swift action led to the speedy gathering of evidence, including affidavits from witnesses and the video footage. The owl’s remains were collected and sent for a post-mortem, the results of which confirm the brutal impact of the attack.”

Abraham added that through relentless efforts, and with the help of the Sea Point CID, the perpetrator was finally apprehended on 22 February and arrested.

“The suspect was handed over to the Sea Point SAPS where Chief Inspector Pieterse submitted a complete docket and opened criminal charges.”

The suspect was taken into custody after an owl was killed in Sea Point. Picture: SPCA

“The suspect faces charges under the Animals Protection Act 71 of 1962 and the Nature Conservation Ordinance 19 of 1974 for the illegal killing of a protected species.”

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA extends its gratitude to Sea Point CID Chairperson Jacques Weber and his team for their unwavering support, as well as the Sea Point SAPS for their cooperation in securing the arrest.

“This devastating incident serves as a call to action: we must stand united against wildlife cruelty and protect our natural heritage,” Abraham said.

Anyone with information about animal abuse is urged to contact the SPCA at 021 700 4158/9 or report cases via email at [email protected].

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed a 37-year-old male was arrested on Saturday, 22 February in terms of the Animal Cruelty Act by the SPCA.

“The arrest followed after a case was reported of a the suspect who allegedly killed an owl at the Sea Point promenade. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

“The suspect made his court appearance in the Cape Town Magistrates’ court on Monday, 24 February 2025 where the case was remanded until 4 March 2025. The case is investigated by the Stock Theft Unit.”

