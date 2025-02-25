eThekwini Municipality's initiative for youth empowerment through sports

Sports development and recreation have been identified as an important element to eliminate social ills and reduce crime in the Inanda, Ntuzuma and KwaMashu (INK) areas, states a report tabled by the eThekwini Municipality Community Services Committee (CSC). Photograph :Brendan Magaar/African News Agency (ANA)

Sports development and recreation have been identified as an important element to eliminate social ills and reduce crime in the Inanda, Ntuzuma and KwaMashu (INK) areas, according to a report tabled by the eThekwini Municipality Community Services Committee (CSC) at a meeting on Tuesday.

To implement this, the eThekwini municipality is seeking approval from the Full Council on Thursday to enter into a memorandum of agreement with the Safe Hub non-profit company for the proposed development of the Bridge City Youth Development Hub.

The report by CSC chairperson Zama Sokhabase stated that the main aim of the Safe Hub model is to create safe spaces that bring together the power of sports and learning to empower youth and change lives.

“Football, in particular, will be used as a tool to engage and develop youth through positive lifestyles, career orientation and enterprise development. This project will alleviate poverty through sporting opportunities and skills development, ensuring access to quality educational programmes and support structure through after care programmes,” Sokhabase stated.

According to the report the Safe Hub Non-Profit Company approached National Treasury with a proposal to fund the youth sports and development centres. The youth centre or hub will be officially handed over to the municipality at the expiry of the lease agreement which is expected to be approximately nine years and seven months.

“Subsequent to various engagements this was ultimately endorsed as the safe hub model. This model is therefore supported by National Treasury for implementation by eligible municipalities through the Neighbourhood Development Partnership Grant (NDPG),” she said.

The municipality, in September 2019, approved planning and implementation of the Bridge City Youth Development Hub where an existing property was identified for this purpose.

Coincidentally, the property identified is owned by the Parks, Recreation and Culture Unit on Mkhwanazi Road, KwaMashu F Section.

Following an application process with National Treasury, eThekwini Municipality was awarded the NDPG in the amount of R41,589,822 for the construction of the hub.

“The committee acknowledged the positive impact to be brought about by this hub, in terms of keeping the youth engaged, promoting healthy lifestyle and moreover the future career and business prospects associated with it,” Sokhabase stated.

