Eskom downgrades load shedding to Stage 2

IOL Eskom has reduced load shedding to Stage 2 until further notice

Eskom has downgraded load shedding from Stage 4 to Stage 2 from Tuesday.

"This decision follows the successful recovery of eight out of ten generation units and the restoration of 3 808MW from units that tripped over the weekend, with an additional 1 146MW expected to be recovered overnight.

Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.

While the recovery of the emergency reserves is progressing well, further replenishment is required to reach sufficient levels," said Eskom's Daphne Mokwena.

She said currently, unplanned outages are at 13 690MW, which is 690MW higher than our summer outlook base case of 13 000MW.

"Ongoing planned maintenance stands at 7 245MW, in alignment with our summer period maintenance strategy, which is at increased levels in order to prepare for winter and meet licence and regulatory requirements," Mokwena added.

Eskom is expected to provide another update on Tuesday or sooner, if there are any significant changes.

At the weekend, Eskom announced Stage 6 power outages across the country due to several trips at the Camden power station.

[email protected]

IOL