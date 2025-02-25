Discover HONOR’s groundbreaking AI solutions at MWC 2025

Following HONOR’s announcement of the AI-focused “HONOR ALPHA PLAN”, HONOR is set to make another exciting announcement for the keynote event at the Mobile World Conference (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona, Spain.

The brand will showcase a groundbreaking advancement in cross-device connectivity technology, bringing a new era of seamless device interaction and integration.

This innovative development, part of the “HONOR ALPHA PLAN” to be unveiled at MWC 2025, demonstrates HONOR’s commitment to creating an open, interconnected AI device ecosystem.

Stay tuned for more details at the event, where HONOR will introduce this transformative connectivity solution.

The event will take place on Sunday, March 2, at MWC 2025 in Barcelona at 16:30 CET time.

https://www.honor.com/global/events/honor-mwc/

Meanwhile, the brand’s groundbreaking AI Deepfake Detection technology will be available globally from April.

This cutting-edge feature empowers users to combat the growing threat of deepfakes. Using AI-powered real-time analysis of video and image content, it provides immediate warnings against potential deepfake contents.

While the rise of AI has brought incredible advancements, it also poses unseen challenges such as the proliferation of sophisticated deepfakes.

According to Entrust Cybersecurity Institute, a deepfake attack happens every five minutes in 2024. These manipulated images, audio recordings, and videos are becoming increasingly difficult to detect, with Deloitte’s 2024 Connected Consumer Study revealing that 59% of respondents struggle to tell the difference between human-created and AI-generated content.

While 84% of those familiar with generative AI believe such content should be labelled, HONOR recognises that proactive detection measures and industry collaboration are crucial for robust protection.

Industry leaders share this view, with organisations like Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) working to develop technical standards for certifying the source and history of digital content, including AI-created assets.

At the forefront of human-centric innovation, HONOR has also taken proactive steps to protect users from the increasingly prevalent threat of deepfakes.

Debuted at IFA 2024, HONOR’s proprietary AI Deepfake Detection technology analyses subtle inconsistencies often invisible to the human eye, including pixel-level synthetic imperfections, border compositing artifacts, inter-frame continuity, and consistency in face-to-ear hairstyle and facial features.

Upon detecting manipulated content, a warning will be immediately issued to safeguard users from the potential risk of deepfake.