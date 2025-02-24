Prince Vanana Zulu denies dismissal rumours as amabutho commander

Contrary to widespread rumours of his dismissal as a Zulu warrior commander, Prince Vanana Zulu has assured amabutho that he is still their commander.

The Prince has not been seen leading amabutho in the two events including the imbizo on Friday which fuelled speculations of his sacking.

During the imbizo which was held at the newly built Emashobeni Royal Palace in Pongola north-east of KwaZulu-Natal, the warriors were commanded by deputy commander, induna Sipho Mhlongo, however, Prince Zulu emerged later in the day wearing his plain clothes.

He told the publication that it was not true that he was sacked, however, he was aware that there is a campaign by certain people who are feeding the king wrong information so that the king would fire him.

“I am still a commander of amabutho and the king has not told me to step down. I know there are individuals who want the king to remove me so until the king informs me of any changes I will continue with my position...It was His Majesty that appointed so he would be the only one to remove me,” said Zulu.

The king’s representative, Prince Gumbela Zulu confirmed that the king had not fired the commander.

Zulu who comes from KwaMinyamazi Royal house was appointed in 2023 replacing induna Mgiliji Nhleko who had died in 2021.

Historically, the warrior commanders were the army generals whose main responsibilities were to lead amabutho to a war with other nations. They were also security advisers of the king.

Recently, the king has fired his governmental representative Prince Simphiwe Zulu also from KwaMinyamazi Royal house.

On Friday, the king was expected to announce the appointment of the traditional prime minister but instead he announced Durban businessman Sibongise Mbambo as Royal Chancellor and Nododile Faku as a head of his private office.

