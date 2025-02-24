Gauteng Premier zooms in on special economic zones

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi announced that the province was ready to expand more special economic zones as a way to create jobs for young people.

Lesufi who attended a sod turning event at the at the Tshwane Automotive Special Economic Zone ahead of his State of the Province Address (SOPA) on Monday said the province wants to invest in the future of young people.

South Africa - Pretoria - 24 February 2025. Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi delivers the State of the Province Address (SOPS) at TASEZ. Picture: Oupa Mokoena / Independent Newspapers

“We have turned the sod to signal the launch of a phase. I was already told that we have over subscribed and it will be taken over by new companies that want to open new firms in this area.

“Phase two which will start next month will expand and attract an investment of R6.1 billion in private sector investment,” he stated.

Lesufi revealed that the SOPA was underpinned by the three national priorities which were highlighted by President Cyril Ramaphosa his State of Nation Address.

Lesufi further stated that his administration is working hard to tackle the province’s 13 problems which include the water crisis, crime, GBV, cable theft and failing infrastructure.

“We have to reverse the impact of these 13 problems. I f we cant resolve these 13 problems, we have no right to claim that we are a government...On water, I want to start by apologising wholeheartedly to those struggling to access water.

“We must intervene decisively. We cant claim to be a smart province when we subject our people to this stone age problem. But we do not want to lament, we want to act. We have taken a decision that power failure in this sub stations will be taken over by Eskom,” he stated.

Lesufi said the province is working hard to drive inclusive growth and job creation; reduce poverty and tackle the high cost of living while building a capable, ethical and developmental state.

Lesufi’s much anticipated address comes after opposition politics parties in the province have slammed him amid accusations that the Gauteng Health Department has suffered massive deficit which has risen from R4.8 billion to R7.3 billion in the last three months with DA provincial chairperson Solly Msimanga accusing Lesufi of being denial and failure to deliver on his promises.

Addressing the need to expand the province’s economic zones, Lesufi said he was proud that over five years ago, the Tshwane economic zones was non-existent.

“Five years ago where we are now it was nothing but empty space and in this facility we are charting a way forward. The Tshwane automotive zone is a bold declaration that the city of manufacturing start here. It was just a dream and today we stand in this car manufacturing facility which produces 700 cars a day and employs 5 000 people,” he added.

Lesufi said the issue of traffic lights an potholes are some of the problems the province is working towards resolving.

“From next month, we are resurfacing some of the roads was yet another issue that the province. We are going to target problematic intersections. We want to make sure that our roads are ready to welcome our G20 guests,” he added.

Last year during his address in Katlehong, Lesufi promised to tackle the crime problem and promised to roll out e-panic buttons and helicopters as part of his plan.

He revealed that the province has arrested more than 40 people who are behind crime and hijacking syndicates

“I want to thank the private sector which is investing R 2.1 billion on the surveillance system. I also want to thank the SAPS who are investing human capacity to monitor these kingpins and to ensure that we hit them before they start their criminal activities...Last night a mastermind who wanted to flee to Ethiopia was arrested and is now in jail. We can monitor crime using old methods,” he added.

