Eskom reduces load shedding from Stage 6 to Stage 4

Eskom is set to provide an update on the country's load shedding situation after dropping from Stage 6 to Stage 4 just after midnight.

In a short statement, Eskom's Daphne Mokwena said the reduction from Stage 6 to Stage 4 will continue until further notice.

"This follows the successful recovery of all five units at Majuba, two units at Camden, and one unit at Medupi since Saturday, totaling eight out of ten generation units that had tripped this weekend. Additionally, emergency reserves replenishment is progressing well," she said.

Mokwena stated that the return of these units follows the identification of the root causes of multiple unit trips, which were unrelated and purely technical, concerning electrical and control system issues in auxiliary parts of these power stations.

The weekend's announcements come just hours after Eskom boasts of suspending load shedding amounting to R17.25 billion in diesel savings.

According to the provider, "the progress underscores the success of the Generation Operational Recovery Plan in improving generation capacity and maintaining a reliable electricity supply."

Eskom said from April 1, 2024 to February 20, 2025, load shedding had been suspended for 323 days compared to the same period in the previous year.

Speaking at a media briefing on Sunday, Minister of Energy and Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho, issued an apology, adding the setback is regretted.

He further slammed claims of sabotage being the reason for the load shedding.

