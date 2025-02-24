EFF shuts down office over allegations of corruption in relocation process

EFF local leader in Mamelodi township Bongani Ramontja addresses residents about allegations of corruption related to selling of sites bought by the government for people living in informal settlements. PIcture: Rapula Moatshe

The EFF in Mamelodi took drastic action on Monday, shutting down a makeshift office that was facilitating the relocation of residents living in informal settlements to a new settlement in Pienaarspoort Extension 15.

The party alleges that the relocation process by the City of Tshwane is marred by corruption with claims that some leaders are demanding bribes from people in exchange for allocating them sites.

EFF supporters staged a picket outside the office, where local leader Bongani Ramontja addressed them.

He led the group in shutting down the office until their meeting with the MMC for Human Settlements, Aaron Maluleka, scheduled for this week.

The protesters said they aim to bring attention to their grievances and ensure their concerns are heard by the relevant authorities.

Ramontja mobilised those who have been excluded from the relocation process to fight for their rights.

“If you are not going to stand, we are not going to achieve our goal. We are not here as the EFF to campaign. We are not interested in that; what we are interested in is our marginalised people. We know that the dignity of a black person is a land and a shelter,” he said

He stressed that the EFF will not permit corruption, nepotism and favouritism to dictate who benefits from the relocation.

He said the party demands that authorities must provide identification and verification of rightful beneficiaries, including an end to corruption and nepotism in the allocation of housing and land.

“We have received serious allegations of the selling of stands to individuals who are not the rightful beneficiaries. We take these allegations extremely seriously and demand that those responsible be held accountable. We will not tolerate any form of corruption or maladministration and we will fight tirelessly to ensure that justice is served,” he said.

He pointed out a discrepancy in the number of people promised relocation from a Riverside informal settlement, saying initially residents were told that at least 1 500 people would be relocated, but some leaders have since revised that number down to 500.

Maluleka said a detailed response to the concerns raised in the EFF is expected to be provided on Tuesday.

“We invite the EFF and all stakeholders to provide any evidence they may have regarding allegations of the sale of stands intended for rightful beneficiaries. The City of Tshwane takes these allegations seriously and has a dedicated forensic investigative team ready to thoroughly investigate any claims of misconduct,” he said.

He further condemned the selling of stands designated for the residents of Mamelodi, particularly those affected by flooding, backyard dwellers, and individuals on the housing need register.

“We are committed to ensuring that resources and housing opportunities are allocated fairly and justly to those in genuine need. We encourage ongoing dialogue and collaboration with all parties involved to uphold accountability and ensure that all actions align with the best interests of our community,” he said.

Beneficiary Jeanette Vilakazi voiced her frustration with the relocation process, revealing that her unemployed sister was demanded to pay R200 in order to secure relocation from their informal settlement.

“I don’t know whether the municipality is demanding money from people before they can be relocated or is the money meant to benefit some leaders,” she said.

