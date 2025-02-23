Eskom announces Stage 6 load shedding due to power station trips

IOL Stage 6 load shedding remains in effect as Eskom addresses power generation issues following multiple unit trips at Camden Power Station in Mpumalanga.

Eskom announced that Stage 6 load shedding would continue on Sunday due to multiple trips at Camden Power Station.

The national power utility said Stage 6 would continue until further notice.

"This measure followed the implementation of Stage 3, necessitated by multiple unit trips at Majuba Power Station and a unit trip at Medupi that resulted in a loss of 3 864 MW in generation capacity, while planned maintenance accounted for 7506 MW.

"Additionally to replenish emergency reserves and prepare for the week ahead, Stage 6 load shedding was essential."

Minister of Electricity and Energy, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, and Eskom will update South Africa’s electricity generation performance on Sunday morning.

Load shedding was implemented on Saturday afternoon after 20 days of continuous energy supply.

