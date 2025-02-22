Ilitha Labantu calls for action after kidnapping and rape of paramedic in Khayelitsha

Ilitha Labantu, an anti-gender-based violence (GBV) organisation, has called for immediate action following the brutal kidnapping and rape of a female paramedic by seven men in Khayelitsha.

According to Western Cape police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, the 25-year-old woman was with her colleague when a branded patient transport Toyota Quantum was hijacked in front of Matthew Goniwe Clinic.

“Report suggests that the complainant, aged 25, and her colleague, both deployed on a local ambulance, were static at a medical facility in Makhaza on Friday 21 February 2025 at around 3.20pm when seven males hijacked the vehicle and fled.

“The complainant reported that she was raped and taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The vehicle was recovered in nearby QanduQandu. The suspects are yet to be arrested.”

Swartbooi said Makhaza police registered cases of carjacking, kidnapping, and rape for further investigation.

He appealed to anyone with information to please call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Western Cape Health Department spokesperson Nadia Ferreira confirmed that one of their HealthNET vehicles, with an EMS staff member, was hijacked on Friday.

“She is severely traumatised. The department condemns this criminal incident and violence against our essential workers who are dedicated to saving lives and providing critical care. This is an ongoing SAPS investigation.”

Ilitha Labantu spokesperson, Siyabulela Monakali, expressed concern about the disturbing incident.

“This serves as another stark reminder of the pervasive nature of gender-based violence (GBV) in South Africa, particularly within communities already facing significant socio-economic challenges.

“Following the recent release of crime statistics by Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, we are further reminded of the severity of the situation in South Africa, particularly in Khayelitsha, which features prominently in these statistics.

“The attack highlights the dangerous environments in which many frontline workers, particularly women, are operating. This violence against emergency responders underscores the urgent need for reforms to improve safety and protect their rights. Ilitha Labantu demands immediate and decisive action from law enforcement to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice.

“The justice system must address these crimes swiftly, hold offenders accountable, and provide necessary support to survivors. Additionally, the broader crisis of crime in South Africa demands immediate attention.”

Monakali added failure to address the escalating violence negatively impacts women, children, and communities at large.

“This attack is not an isolated case but part of a larger, systemic issue of crime that requires urgent intervention to safeguard all South Africans.

“We call for greater protection for frontline workers and a review of safety measures for paramedics, police officers, and others in high-risk environments. There is also an urgent need for increased investment in gender-based violence prevention programmes and survivor support services.

“Ilitha Labantu reaffirms its commitment to advocating for the rights and safety of women and children and will continue to call for systemic change to combat violence in South Africa.”

The ANC Dullah Omar Region chairperson and community leader, Ndithini Thyido, said they reject with contempt the disgusting brutal rape of the female ambulance worker.

“The ANC further calls on the SAPS to leave no stone unturned in hunting and arresting these heinous criminals. We call on the community of Makhaza and the Cape Flats as a whole to rise up and protect all EMS workers across all our communities.”

