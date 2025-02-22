Heartbreaking scene: woman delivers baby as husband dies from stabbing

Talent Gono was murdered as he was about to take his pregnant wife to hospital. Picture: Facebook

A Cape Town woman gave birth beside her husband, who had been stabbed to death.

When Lillian Hlahla went into labour around 4am on Thursday, her husband Talent Gono called an e-hailing service vehicle.

When the Joe Slovo resident went to put the bags in the car, he was attacked.

Hlahla’s employer, Jeannie Ross, said: “Lillian and Talent have been happily married for a long time. She works for me and I told her to go home when she experienced sharp pains, I told her to take time off.

“The doctors told her if she didn’t give natural birth by 10 March, she would have a Caesarean section.

“When I saw her messages around 10am on Thursday, I was happy thinking that she gave birth and a voice message was her screaming and sobbing, in shock and confused.”

She said Hlahla told her Gono was killed as he went to the vehicle waiting for them.

“He went downstairs with her hospital bag. He never made it back inside to help his wife with the Uber.

“A group of men attacked him in the darkness, beating him mercilessly before stabbing him in the head, stomach, and chest. Lillian, hearing the commotion, ran out to find him collapsed on the ground, lying in a pool of blood, whispering for water. Desperate to help, she rushed to a nearby tap.

“But as she returned, she was overtaken by searing pain - her labour had begun. And there, on the ground beside her dying husband, Lilian gave birth to their child.

“Their baby’s first cry filled the night just as he took his final breath.”

Ross is raising funds for the widow and her children.

“Lilian now faces an unimaginable road ahead, raising three children without the man who was her anchor. If you can offer any support - financial assistance, counselling services, baby supplies - I would be grateful.”

The link to the Hlahla fundraising page is https://www.backabuddy.co.za/campaign/lilians-story

Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, said Milnerton detectives responded to a complaint at a clinic in Du Noon on Thursday, February 20.

“Upon arrival at the facility at about 6.05am, they found the body of a 34-year-old man who sustained stab wounds.

“The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. The unknown suspects fled the scene and they are yet to be arrested.

“The motive for this attack is believed to be robbery. Milnerton police are investigating a murder.”

Anyone with information is requested to anonymously call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

