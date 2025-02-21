Police minister praises officers after shootout with notorious extortionist

Yanga ‘Bara’ Nyalara was murdered along with his bodyguards on Thursday in Butterworth. Picture: Supplied

The Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu said they need to make their way to the Eastern Cape to congratulate the officers who were involved in the shootout which left Yanga ‘Bara’ Nyalara and his bodyguards dead.

The former teacher-turned-taxi boss was also an alleged extortion kingpin.

He was killed in a hail of bullets on Thursday on the N2 near Ndabakazi, Butterworth.

The scene where Yanga ‘Bara’ Nyalara was murdered on Thursday in Butterworth. Picture: Supplied

National Commissioner Fannie Masemola confirmed that Nyalara was killed.

“Police were pushed off the road on Thursday and they tried to stop those cars, and as a result, the three vehicles started shooting at the police.

“Seven people were declared dead; it was discovered that one of them was Bara, there was a report on the same day on the route, that the same group of cars pushed off a traditional leader.”

Mchunu stated they had received numerous messages from concerned communities regarding Nyalara.

“They were afraid of him and are now relieved he is gone, which means well done to the police. The officers were pushed off the road. It’s shocking how daring these criminals can be. How do you push the officers out of the road unprovoked?

“The police members were threatened; it was a direct invitation for the police to react.

“We have repeatedly said the police have to protect themselves using the firearms they carry as soon as they realise their lives are in danger.

“We encourage them to act first. They must react such that they use ultimate force. They protect not only themselves but us too, as we depend on them for our safety. ”

Mchunu added that the National Intervention Unit officers will need trauma counselling after this incident.

“For them being pushed off and also for the firearms pointed at them and also they need counselling for the action that they had to take.

“We need to congratulate them. We sent a message, don’t dare police. We invite the communities to tell us if there are other individuals who they are afraid of.”

Eastern Cape spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa confirmed that the number of the suspects who were fatally wounded has increased to seven.

“The other vehicle was stuck in the river banks, and the SAPS K9 Search and rescue team was summoned, and one body was retrieved from the river. The death toll mounted to seven deceased. Police recovered four AK-47 rifles and two pistols. The investigation is ongoing.”

