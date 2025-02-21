Are SA's crime stats reliable? AfriForum questions SAPS record keeping

AfriForum has questioned the accuracy of the latest national crime statistics due to the South African Police Services' (SAPS) "flawed" record keeping.

This comes after Police Minister, Senzo Mchunu, released the third quarter crime statistics for 2024/2025 on Friday and revealed a significant crime reduction.

AfriForum questioned whether the statistics truly captured the reality faced by communities across the country.

“Although the Minister’s positive attitude towards promoting cooperation between communities and law enforcement is commendable, AfriForum remains sceptical about the latest crime statistics,” said AfriForum’s Chief Spokesperson for Community Safety, Jacques Broodryk.

Broodryk said AfriForum's Neighbourhood and Farm Watches, who deal with all sorts of crimes at a grassroots level, have not noticed any significant difference in crime patterns during this time.

"On the contrary, AfriForum Farm and Neighbourhood Watches have been dealing with burglaries and stock theft cases on a weekly basis for the past few months," he said.

The lobby group said if SAPS cannot accurately record crime in the country, it was hard for it to have confidence in their ability to combat it effectively.

it also raises the question of whether the statistics truly capture the reality that communities across South Africa are facing.

“AfriForum continues to advocate for the devolution of policing powers to regional and local levels, allowing communities to better respond to their specific safety challenges. Farm attacks and other rural crimes require specialised rural policing units that are familiar with the environment and have a steady stream of local crime intelligence.

"Gang violence in urban areas requires targeted interventions led by regional crime specialists with knowledge of the area's challenges. Taxi violence and murders related to illegal mining operations require law enforcement strategies that are specific to the regions concerned and feasible to execute in those areas. This is just one of the reasons why the devolution of policing powers makes sense,” said Broodryk.

Earlier, Mchunu said the provinces that contributed the greatest number of murder cases during this period were:

Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.

Gauteng: 25%

KwaZulu-Natal: 21.4%

Eastern Cape: 18.9%

Western Cape: 17.4%

A total of 6,953 murders were recorded during the third quarter, which has shown a decrease of 9.8%.

He said firearms remain a weapon of choice during crimes and of 2,886 of the cases reported, people were killed by the use of a firearm.