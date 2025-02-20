Yanga ‘Bara’ Nyalara linked to Eastern Cape shootout

The scene where it is alleged Yanga ‘Bara’ Nyalara was killed in the Eastern Cape. Picture: Supplied

The police are investigating the murder of five men in the Eastern Cape.

It is feared that one of the deceased is Yanga ‘Bara’ Nyalara, who is dubbed the extortion kingpin.

He had been travelling with his bodyguards, who were heavily armed, on the N2 near Ndabakazi, in Butterworth.

A source close to the investigation said he was stopped by officers from a specialised police unit where he and other men were searched.

“Guns were found. I’m not sure what happened after,” the source said.

Former Cape’s most wanted man, Yanga ‘Bara’ Nyalara, who had a R100 000 bounty on his head, is suspected to have been killed in the Eastern Cape. Picture: Supplied

They were driving in a dark-coloured Toyota Fortuner.

A photograph of the Ndabakazi scene showed a similar Toyota Fortuner off the road and in a field.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said: “More than five people have been shot and killed in a shootout between suspects and police members. The incident occurred this afternoon, Thursday, 20 February 2025, near Ndabakazi in Butterworth.

“An official statement will follow as soon as facts are gathered on the crime scene.”

Nyalara was released from custody on November 26, 2024, after spending over two years in jail for the murder of 18 people. He was acquitted last July.

The State alleged that he and co-accused, Wanda Tofile, went on a killing spree in Site B, Khayelitsha, in which 12 people were murdered and six wounded in a revenge attack on May 15, 2021.

He was also charged with the murder of six people in Site C.

All the charges were withdrawn, including a business robbery at an MTN store in the Cape Town city centre.

This is a developing story.

[email protected]