Steenhuisen to meet with King Misuzulu on day of urgent Imbizo

Zulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini has called an urgent Imbizo on Friday to discuss the fate of Ithala Bank and his concernsw over the Ingonyama Trust. Picture : Motshwari Mofokeng/ African News Agency (ANA)

Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen and Land Reform and Rural Development portfolio chairperson Mangaqa Mncwango are two of the senior government officials who have confirmed that they will attend Friday’s Imbizo (mass gathering) called by Zulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini.

In a bid to save the embattled Ithala Bank from liquidation, the king has convened the Imbizo to discuss measures to save the bank from collapse. The gathering which is expected to be attended by more than 3,500 people, will take place on Friday at the Emashobeni Royal Palace in Pongola, north-east of KwaZulu-Natal.

The bank is in a legal battle with the South African Reserve Bank’s Prudential Authority which has filed papers in the Pietermaritzburg High Court for its provisional liquidation. Although the Prudential Authority cited non-compliance as the reason for the application, the matter has been turned into a political football by politicians and other stakeholders who are opposed to the closure of the bank.

Without revealing further details, the king’s representative Prince Gumbela Zulu confirmed Steenhuisen's attendance, however, he said the minister will hold a meeting with the king prior to the start of imbizo.

“The minister is coming to meet the king. They will hold discussion before imbizo starts, however, I am not sure whether the Minister will remain and participate in the imbizo discussion,” said Zulu.

Steenhuisen’s visit to the Zulu kingdom was also confirmed by his media manager, Charity McCord who said the king and the Minister’s discussion will mainly be around the outbreak of foot and mouth disease in the province.

Zulu said it is all systems go for Imbizo and all logistics have been completed, adding that the king is expecting around 3,500 people.

Mncwango on Thursday confirmed that he will attend the event, saying he hails from KwaZulu-Natal and is a subject of the king in addition to his role as chairperson of the Land Reform and Rural Development portfolio. Mncwango, the former Nongoma Local Municipality mayor also revealed that on Monday he will lead his portfolio committee members to meet with the king to discuss issues pertaining to the Ingonyama Trust and other related matters.

“Yes, I am coming to the Imbizo to listen and participate in the discussion as the king’s subject, however, on Monday I and my portfolio committee will hold a formal meeting with His Majesty over Ingonyama Trust issues and other matters related to our department,” said Mncwango.

The government and the king are at loggerheads over the control of the trust after the king fired the board only for it to be reinstated by Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Mzwanele Nyhontso.

The Minister told the king that he had the powers to remove the board and not the king. Nyontsho is awaiting a response from Misuzulu about a meeting he requested last month.

Misuzulu initially could not meet Nyontsho because of his cultural isolation at the time.

[email protected]