Inside Kruger National Park’s battle against poaching and corruption

The Kruger Nation Park has been struggling to combat rhino poaching, with 78 rhinos killed in 2023 alone. Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers

The Kruger National Park has been dealing with a major poaching crisis, with more than 40 staff members arrested and sentenced for their involvement in rhino poaching.

The park’s spokesperson, Ike Phaahla, highlighted the severity of the issue, saying some staff are still awaiting trial.

One notable case is that of Rodney Landela, a former regional ranger who was arrested in 2016 along with Kenneth Mutshotsho, a former technician at the park.

Mutshotsho is a former veterinary technician for the State Veterinary Unit attached to the Department of Agriculture.

Landela is currently on trial in the Skukuza Regional Court.

Phaahla explained that the circumstances surrounding Landela’s arrest involved shots fired near the Kingfisher section of the park, leading rangers to discover Landela and Mutshotsho in a white bakkie with a rifle issued to Landela.

The two, who are out on R20 000 bail, are facing charges relating to the contravention of environmental laws.

Phaahla added that the rhino was found with both horns removed.

Landela’s trial has been ongoing for nine years, with many postponements by the defence.

“The trial has been a long time coming and we are hoping that the case will be concluded soon. It has taken us almost nine years to get to this stage,” Phaahla said.

The park has been struggling to combat rhino poaching, with 78 rhinos killed in 2023 alone. However, this number represents a decrease from 2022, largely due to improved security measures and the de-horning of many rhinos.

Despite these efforts, the park still faces significant challenges.

According to reports, in 2023, researcher Julian Rademeyer found that at least 40% of Kruger National Park’s law enforcement employees were corrupt, and up to 70% of other park employees may be assisting poachers.

Rademeyer’s report, “Landscapes of Fear”, highlights the devastating impact of internal corruption and organised crime on the park’s conservation efforts.

The report also notes that the corruption and poaching in the park are linked to broader organised crime networks in Mpumalanga, including kidnappings, cash-in-transit heists, and illegal mining.

In response to these challenges, the park’s head ranger, Cathy Dreyer, stressed the need for vigilance and cooperation.

“It is impossible for someone to come into Kruger now without some sort of inside link or inside information,” Dreyer said.

