G20 in South Africa minus US: SA's chance to enhance relations with China and the EU

International relations analyst and author, Prof Paul Zilungisele Tembe. Image: Supplied

As tensions escalate between South Africa and the United States, driven by a diplomatic barrage from US President Donald Trump against Pretoria, renowned international relations academic and author, Prof Paul Zilungisele Tembe argues that the absence of key Washington politicians from the Group of 20 (G20) meetings presents a unique opportunity In an interview with IOL, Tembe who is the founder and director at Sele Encounters, said the G20 meetings with a watered-down presence of US is a golden opportunity for South Africa to fortify relations with Africa, the European Union, and Pretoria’s leading trading partner - the People’s Republic of China. “Instead of saying let us cry and beg Trump, we should be saying – when are we leaving AGOA? What is our exit strategy as South Africa? This is an opportunity for us to look at our instruments, our economic development, our global trade and act thereupon. “Let us call America's bluff. Although they are boycotting the G20 meetings in South Africa, some functionaries will still be present to listen. They are merely attempting to remain voiceless. That is because, with an active participation of US at G20 meetings in South Africa, they will be selling themselves out in their current mission," said Tembe.

US President Donald Trump Image: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

“What is most relevant to me is that China is the main head as the second largest global economy. China now becomes the first economy in these G20 meetings. This is the first time our continent to host the G20 and why does the US choose this time to abscond? Fortunately for us, the European Union is on our side, and China stands with us,” he said. Tembe said nations from the Global South have an opportunity at the G20 in South Africa to elevate their relations without the participation of the United States. “This is an opportunity for China to accept the position as the global economic giant, although I know that if you talk to China, they will tell you – no we do not need to be number one. This is an opportunity. This means the entire Global South, the African continent, Latin America are actually running this G20,” he said. “This becomes a truly G20 plus China summit.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa during his State Visit to China last year, where he was hosted by President Xi Jinping, during a prestigious ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Image: Presidency

Earlier on Thursday, IOL reported that US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will skip the meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors from the Group of 20 major economies scheduled for Cape Town next week. The New York Times reported that Bessent will be the second top US official to avoid the G20 gatherings because of rising tension with South Africa over its land policies. The US administration led by President Donald Trump has accused Pretoria of having an anti-American stance. Earlier this month, IOL reported that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he would skip the Group of 20 talks, set to begin on Thursday in South Africa, accusing the host government of the "anti-American" agenda. Rubio's announcement comes two days after US President Donald Trump lashed out at South Africa over land reforms aimed at redressing inequalities perpetrated during the apartheid era. South Africa, which occupies the G20 presidency, is hosting the G20 summit in Johannesburg on 20-21 February.

US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio has lambasted Pretoria on social media platform X, accusing Pretoria of "doing very bad things". Image: X

Rubio wrote on social media platform X: “I will NOT attend the G20 summit in Johannesburg. South Africa is doing very bad things. Expropriating private property. He added: “Using G20 to promote ‘solidarity, equality, & sustainability.’ In other words: DEI and climate change. My job is to advance America’s national interests, not waste taxpayer money or coddle anti-Americanism.” DEI which stands for diversity, equity, and inclusion has been heavily criticised by Trump. On Monday, IOL reported that South Africa may have to prepare for all scenarios as the United States government under Trump has yet to respond to calls for a meeting to address rising tensions between the two nations. International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola said the US had not responded to the South African government’s requests for discussions with Trump following Washington’s decision to isolate South Africa.

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola. Image: File