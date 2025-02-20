Eskom warns of service withdrawal due to escalating attacks on workers

Eskom says it will withdraw services from high risk areas following a spike in attacks on its staff in recent months.

Earlier this month, an employee in KwaZulu-Natal was hijacked and held hostage by suspects who stripped the bakkie he was driving.

This week, Eskom announced its collaboration with the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) to root out criminal syndicates targeting its technicians.

"This would inevitably lead to prolonged power outages and service disruptions, negatively affecting communities and businesses. The safety of Eskom employees is non-negotiable," the utility warned.

Last month, Eskom suspended services to residents in Nkanini after contract staff were robbed at gunpoint. Another worker was hijacked.

In a statement, Eskom said one of the most alarming incidents occurred last month along the N2 at Tsolo Junction, where an Eskom employee was shot and robbed of personal belongings during a car hijacking.

The utility said criminals are employing extreme violence, using firearms, hijacking company and personal vehicles, coercing employees into transferring cash, and even restraining them.

"These threats place Eskom personnel at severe risk of injury or loss of life while carrying out essential duties," it said.

"These attacks have surged since October 2024. While there are cases reported in other parts of the country, a number of the cases were from the Eastern Cape.

"Electrification sites and commuting employees remain particularly vulnerable, with most attacks concentrated in Mbodlana Village, uMthatha, Port St Johns, and Tsolo," Eskom said.

Assets recovered

Eskom said the collaboration with NATJOINTS has led to the recovery of assets worth R388,573 with Eskom suffering direct financial losses amounting to R2.6 million due to these criminal activities.

"Since the start of the 2024/25 financial year, the Eskom Eastern Cape region has recorded 19 violent incidents — the highest across all Eskom supply areas. These include 14 armed robberies and five car hijackings, underscoring the severity of the threat," the utility said.

Communities are urged to collaborate with Eskom and law enforcement to tackle the escalating crime wave.

Anyone with information is encouraged to report it to local authorities immediately or contact the Eskom Crime Line at 0800 112 722 or via WhatsApp at 081 333 3323

