Chaos at Stellenbosch University amidst student protest

Protesting Stellenbosch University students on Thursday disrupted classes by removing students who were in lecture rooms. The protest is over the deregistration of students with historical debt. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwethe

Mandilakhe Tshwete

Hundreds of students at the Stellenbosch University embarked on a protest on Thursday, shutting down the institution over registration issues.

They moved from one faculty to the next removing students from lecture rooms.

As the protest moved to the Law Faculty more students joined in as they moved from building to building.

SRC secretary general Mzwakhe Bolotina addressed the marchers, saying: ”There must be solidarity. We are not joking here.

“The issue might not affect you, but it affects us.”

They also went through the mess hall, disturbing students who continued to eat.

A student in EFF regalia said ‘the clowns are those who don't want to join them’.

He told students at the Jan Mouton Learning Centre: “I'm not here to disturb you or your peace. It is very privileged of you to sit here and get a lecture. There are many students out there who are getting deregistered on Friday. All we ask is your support. The year 2025 is goiñg to be our 1994.”

This is a developing story.

