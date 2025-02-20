Another blow: US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to skip G20 finance ministers meeting in South Africa

As relations between South Africa and the United States continue on a free-fall, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will skip the meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors from the Group of 20 major economies scheduled for Cape Town next week.

On Wednesday, The New York Times reported that Bessent will be the second top US official to avoid the G20 gatherings because of rising tension with South Africa over its land policies.

The US administration led by President Donald Trump has accused Pretoria of having an anti-American stance.

Earlier this month, IOL reported that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he would skip the Group of 20 talks, set to begin on Thursday in South Africa, accusing the host government of the "anti-American" agenda.

Rubio's announcement comes two days after US President Donald Trump lashed out at South Africa over land reforms aimed at redressing inequalities perpetrated during the apartheid era.

South Africa, which occupies the G20 presidency, is hosting the G20 summit in Johannesburg on 20-21 February.

Rubio wrote on social media platform X: “I will NOT attend the G20 summit in Johannesburg. South Africa is doing very bad things. Expropriating private property.

He added: “Using G20 to promote ‘solidarity, equality, & sustainability.’ In other words: DEI and climate change. My job is to advance America’s national interests, not waste taxpayer money or coddle anti-Americanism.”

DEI which stands for diversity, equity and inclusion has been heavily criticized by Trump.