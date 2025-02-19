Why the 2025 Budget Speech postponement has left South Africans frustrated

The 2025 Budget Speech that set was to be delivered by the Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana has been postponed.

South Africans are not holding back their reactions after the 2025 Budget Speech was postponed. The Budget Speech was set to be delivered by Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana on Wednesday.

National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza announced that the Budget Speech would not proceed as Cabinet Ministers in the Government of National Unity (GNU) could not agree on certain matters.

It is believed that a proposed 2% increase on the Value Added Tax (VAT) was one of the main reasons behind the disagreement between GNU Cabinet ministers.

It has been reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa called an emergency meeting to address issues, but there was no consensus on the matter.

Godongwana’s Budget speech will be postponed March.

Several South Africans have taken to X to express their feelings about the Budget Speech being postponed, here are the reactions from South Africans: