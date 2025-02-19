'We need to do right by the coloured community': Given Mkhari

Given Mkhari, who spoke about the importance of recognising and supporting the coloured community in South Africa.

Given Mkhari, Founder and Executive Chairman of MSG Afrika Group wants the coloured community to get the recognition it deserves.

Speaking on the Chairman's Conversation on PowerFM with Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, Given Mkhari spoke passionately about the need to empower the coloured community.

Political analyst Tessa Dooms, who holds a Master of Arts in Sociology was recently announced as the host of a show at PowerFM.

Dooms, who also advocates for the coloured community in South Africa, co-wrote a book that delves into the history of the coloured people and challenges the notion that coloured people do not have a distinct heritage or culture titled “Coloured: How classification became culture”.

The addition of Dooms to the station can be perceived as an effort to diversify its audience and attract the coloured demographic, according to Given Mkhari, chairman of PowerFM.

“There is a very important community in this country called the coloured community that we have done so much injustice to and we must own up,” he said.

Mkhari touched on how the coloured community fought against apartheid alongside other races who faced discrimination during that era.

“The coloured community stood up, in my view, more than most against apartheid in practical terms. They didn't write press releases, they didn't sing songs, they got on the road. And these were young people particularly under the ban of the UDF (United Democratic Front).

“I hope that PowerFM and the society, as much as we want white people to acknowledge what they have done to us, we also have messed up our own people. And we need to do right by the coloured community, I feel very strong about that,” Mkhari said.