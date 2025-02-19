R4 Million Powerball win: A life-changing moment for South African player

IOL A South African man plans to spoil his wife after winning over R4million in the Powerball jackpot.

A South African man is R4 million richer after winning the Powerball jackpot from the February 11, 2025 draw.

The winner spent R22.50 on a quick-pick ticket that he purchased using his banking app.

Still in disbelief of his R4,124,764.70 win, the man said he received an unexpected notification from his bank, informing him of his monumental win.

Eager to verify the news, he contacted the Ithuba call center, where his win was confirmed.

Although he has not yet shared the news with friends and family, he plans to celebrate this momentous win with his wife on a getaway to a beautiful city.

With his winnings, he aims to expand his business and secure a prosperous future for his loved ones, ensuring that their lives are positively impacted.

The winner, a regular National Lottery participant, expressed his excitement and shared words of encouragement, saying, "Keep pushing, your lucky moment could be next."

In congratulating the winner Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said: "It is heart-warming to see how this win will not only transform the winner's life but also have a profound impact on his entire family.

IOL News