Joshlin Smith’s disappearance and how it changed my life

Phumza Sigaqa in court last year in connection with the disappearance of Joshlin Smith. Charges were eventually withdrawn against Sigaqa.Picture supplied

Mandilakhe Tshwete

March 5 2024 was a life altering day for Phumza Sigaqa - she was wrongfully accused in the disappearance of six-year old Joshlin Smith but was later released from police custody after it emerged that she had nothing to do with the crime.

The mother-of-three was apprehended weeks after Joshlin went missing on 19 February 2024 and as the anniversary of her arrest approaches, Sigaqa said she is forced to relive the trauma she experienced.

Joshlin disappeared while in the care of her mother’s boyfriend Jacquen “Boeta” Appollis.

The mom, Racquel ‘Kelly’ Smith only reported the matter to the police the following morning.

Sigaqa said she was part of the search and was surprised that she was a suspect along with the girl’s mother, Appollis and Steveno van Rhyn.

“I have told everyone that the last time I saw Joshlin was the day of her disappearance when she walked past with her mom and then later Kelly came to my house and asked if I had seen her.

“I had no idea that I would be arrested a few days later.”

Sigaqa was sleeping at her Middelpos home in Diazville, Saldanha Bay on March 5, when the police knocked down her door.

She said the police did not give her a reason for the search and seizure.

“When the police arrived we were sleeping, I think it was around 11pm. We heard banging sounds and when my husband looked out the window, the police were cutting the shade net. “He told me to get up, while he got dressed. The police kicked down the door, my husband went to them and they asked if I was Lino’s mom (Phumza), I said yes.

“They took a picture of me. I asked why they wanted to take pictures of me and they told me not to ask any questions.”

She said she was ordered to get her ID and the police also confiscated their cell phones.

“I was transported to a white building past the police station, my family was in another van.

“When we arrived at the building, I saw Kelly and the officers took me to a boardroom where I was interrogated. The police asked if I was a sangoma and what I did with Joshlin because Kelly and the other accused said they gave the child to me.

“I didn’t have any answers for them. The police expected me to confess to a crime I didn’t commit.”

Sigaqa said she was charged and appeared twice in the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court.

“I was charged at Hopefield Police Station but only appeared in court on 7 March. The case was postponed until March 13. I spent seven days in Langebaan police station. When I returned to court I was informed the charges had been withdrawn.

“The police, fearing for my safety, told me to move out of the area but I came back because I knew the community members supported me.”

She said since the arrest, her life has become stagnant.

“As we draw closer to March, I am getting triggered, because I am reminded of the trauma I went through. My birthday is in March and instead of celebrating, I feel the month could pass quickly. I don’t like the month any more, I was severely traumatised.

“Joshlin’s disappearance messed up my life. I have a problem with my fingerprints which were taken by the police and now I fear they will show up when I look for a job.

“No one has taken that seriously. My life is stuck, I don’t know how to move past this, it feels like it just happened yesterday.

“They were taken with the DNA tests. I am struggling with the fingerprints, because it seems like I have a criminal record because no one will employ me. There was a job opportunity which I missed because they were taking fingerprints. Those are the things that still hurt me. I need help.”

Sigaqa said there were times when her children would come home crying after being teased.

“People would call me Nongoloza or put up the 28 gang sign. That was when this was still fresh but that has now stopped.

“This not only affected me, but also my children.”

When Sigaqa was released, the police arrested Lourentia Lombaard who turned State witness.

The case will be before the Western Cape High Court on 28 February and thereafter it will be moved to Saldanha Bay.

