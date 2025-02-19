Flaws highlighted after fire kills patient at Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital

A fire broke out at Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital in uMlazi, resulting in the death of a patient who allegedly ignited a lighter. | Supplied

Flaws in health facilities have been highlighted after a deadly fire at uMlazi’s Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital’s C5 Psychiatric Ward on Tuesday evening.

Reports allege a patient was smoking inside the ward, resulting in the fire that killed him.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health stated that a 39-year-old patient, admitted on February 14, was isolated due to his medical condition.

“It is alleged that the patient ignited a cigarette lighter while in close proximity to an oxygen mask that he was wearing which is connected to the oxygen main line, that led to a fire which was contained in his single-bed cubicle,” the department said.

The incident occurred at approximately 7pm during visiting hours.

A patient raised the alarm and nursing staff responded to a smoke-filled ward. They retrieved fire extinguishers to contain the blaze.

“The department can also confirm that the facility has running water. Fire detection and water sprinklers also kicked in and augmented in extinguishing the fire,” the department said.

“The matron on duty was also notified and assisted in managing the situation. Despite the swift response, the patient who is alleged to have caused the fire sustained severe burns and tragically succumbed to his injuries. No other patients or staff members were injured in the incident.”

Patients near the affected ward were examined for smoke inhalation. Those in wards C5 and C6 were relocated to medical wards, while isolated patients were given masks and isolated as needed.

Commenting on the incident, DA KZN spokesperson on health Dr Imran Keeka said the patient’s death was sad and tragic and it is an incident that should not have happened in the hospital.

“It also speaks of a lack of vigilance within the facility because patients are not supposed to be smoking in the facility,” Keeka said.

“It is hoped the management of the facility will be able to give us answers as to why this happened in the first place.”

Keeka called on KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane to urgently launch an investigation into the incident and release the findings, emphasising that one life lost is too many.

“We also want to express condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased and we hope that they lean on prayer and faith during this very difficult time,” Keeka added.

Public Servants Association (PSA) KZN manager Mlungisi Ndlovu said the fire was tragic and preventable.

He said the incident revealed serious flaws in hospital security, patient monitoring, and occupational health.

“The failure to enforce strict no-smoking policies in hospital wards, particularly in high-risk areas such as psychiatric units and oxygen-equipped wards is of extreme concern. The lack of effective security measures allowed patients to access and use cigarettes and lighters inside the hospital premises. An inadequate oversight by healthcare management resulted in serious occupational health and safety risks for patients and hospital employees,” Ndlovu explained.

The PSA called for an immediate and thorough investigation by the Department of Employment and Labour and eThekwini Municipality.

It said the health department must heighten hospital security, patient monitoring, and staff training to enforce no-smoking policies and prevent occupational hazards.

Ndlovu emphasised the urgent need for stricter enforcement of hospital safety regulations, particularly designating psychiatric and oxygen-equipped wards as no-smoking zones with zero tolerance, to prevent similar incidents.

The PSA asked the public not to bring flammable items, such as cigarettes and lighters, into healthcare facilities, as these pose a serious risk.

MEC Simelane expressed condolences to the deceased's family.

Simelane called for calm and reassured families that all patients were safe and the situation was under control.

In addition to a police investigation, the department launched an internal investigation. Updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

In October 2024, a patient, 41, died after allegedly setting herself on fire at Clairwood Hospital’s Internal Medicine Unit’s isolation ward.

