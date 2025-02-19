Dr Naledi Pandor: Send AfriForum to mend SA-US relations or hold them accountable

Former minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor believes a heavy responsibility towards mending the fence in South Africa-United States should be placed at the door of lobby group AfriForum.

In recent weeks, the lobby group and its partners have faced unprecedented backlash in South Africa, accused of campaigning for US meddling in South Africa policies, and spreading misinformation to influence President Donald Trump on the conditions of Afrikaners.

IOL reported earlier this month that different organisations in South Africa have been insisting that AfriForum must be charged with treason for leading campaigns in US calling for action against South Africa’s transformation and expropriation laws. Subsequently, Trump has unleashed a raft of sanctions against South Africa, including cutting much-needed financial aid.

Speaking to broadcaster Newzroom Afrika, the veteran diplomat said the actions of the US have been based on misrepresentation through untrue narratives peddled by some South Africans.

“I believe this is based on misrepresentation. For one to develop policy without checking with the official representatives of a country, the elected representatives, seems to my mind to be rather odd. Of course I don’t know on what they base their information, it is perhaps they were told horror stories by some South Africans – stories that were totally untrue," she said.

“Some of this has been put at the door of AfriForum, I don’t know if they are responsible for that, but it would appear they played a strong role in it. As loyal, patriotic South Africans, a responsibility does devolve on AfriForum to actually go and clarify that what they said was perhaps exaggerated and that we are not carrying any kind of programme against our citizens in South Africa."