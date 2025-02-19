Community remembers missing Joshlin Smith on one-year anniversary

Mandilakhe Tshwete

Saldanha Bay residents on Wednesday released white balloons for missing Joshlin Smith to mark one year since the then six-year-old disappeared from her Middelpos home in Diazville.

Her mother Racquel ‘Kelly’ Smith told the police her daughter fell ill on 19 February and she left her in the care of her boyfriend Jacquen ‘Boeta’ Appollis.

Her mother, Smith, along with Appollis and Stevano van Rhyn, are accused of her kidnapping.

A prayer walk was held on Wednesday at Diaz Road to mark the one-year anniversary of the disappearance of the young girl. The event was attended by people from both Saldanha Bay and surrounding areas.

Smith’s cousin Ralph Cloete, recalled the last time he saw Joshlin was on the day of her disappearance.

“Boeta, Steveno and I smoked a pipe, I asked why she was at home instead of being at school.

“Joshlin was wearing a pink gown and flip flops. I went home after smoking and then I heard that she went missing.”

He expressed that he was shocked by the arrest of Smith, Appollis and Stevano van Rhyn.

“I know Kelly very well, but in this is life anything is possible, and with money anyone can do anything.”

Cloete said he misses Joshlin.

“Her disappearance has hurt me a lot. I was very close with Joshlin; her mother and Boeta.

“I also know her father, José; we are both from the Northern Cape.

“I miss Joshlin so much I would keep a sweet in my pocket for her. Until now I still carry a sweet in my pocket to remind me of her. I feel a small piece of me is also gone.”

Activist Reverend June Dolley-Major reflected on the year that has passed and when she found out about Joshlin’s disappearance.

“There was just something about her that reminded me of someone very close to me, the colour of her eyes.

“I came to Saldanha the first Saturday after she was reported missing. I remember there was a group of searchers. We also went to the bushes to search and a man said there was an odour and I remember the look on everyone’s faces because they thought it was Joshlin but it wasn’t, it was a dead animal.”

She said they remain hopeful, a year later.

“A lot has been happening, initially before the police’s Organised Crime Unit became involved, there wasn’t much done. Now I can say a lot has been done, and we have not given up on looking for her.”

Saldanha Bay Municipality proportional representation councillor Yumnah Jackson said Joshlin’s disappearance is a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities that children face.

“There is a need for us to come together as a community to ensure their protection. It is a reminder that our children are our most precious resource, and that we must do everything in our power to keep them safe.

“Over the past year, the National Coloured Congress has worked tirelessly to support Joshlin’s family and to advocate for justice and accountability in her case. We have engaged with the authorities, community leaders, and other stakeholders to ensure that everything possible is being done to find Joshlin and bring those responsible for her disappearance, to justice.

“As we commemorate this anniversary, we reiterate our call for justice and accountability in the case of Joshlin. We demand that the authorities leave no stone unturned in their investigation and that they provide regular updates to the community on the progress of the case.

“We also call on the community to remain vigilant and to continue to support the cause of a justice for Joshlin initiative. We must come together to create a safe and supportive environment for our children, where they can grow and thrive without fear of harm or exploitation.”

Meanwhile, on Friday there was a special council meeting to table the utilisation of the White City Multipurpose Centre as the circuit High Court for the duration of the trial.

All the councillors unanimously supported the motion.

Councillor Thyrone Williams from the Good Party noted that while Saldanha Bay Municipality faced criticism on social media, several councillors and officials worked around the clock, alongside the community, to search for the missing Joshlin.

Dolley-Major said she was happy that the court hearing will be in Saldanha Bay.

“I’m thankful that it is coming here. We hope for justice and we would like for Joshlin to be found.”

